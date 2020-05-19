PUBG Mobile: Best two-finger claw settings and layout

Best layout for two-finger layout

Each player has a different approach to PUBG Mobile. PUBG allows the players to customise the controls according to their preference. There are various types of setups used by players like the two-finger claw/thumb and the three-finger claw/thumb.

What is 2 Finger Claw/Thumb setup in PUBG Mobile?

In the two-finger claw setup, the two thumbs are used to play and the mobile is held using the other eight fingers. Players usually use this setup when the size of the mobile phone is not big enough. The whole layout is based on the quick movement of the thumb.

Not only beginners, some professionals like Entity Jonathan also prefer the two-finger claw/thumb.

Two-finger layout

This layout is not rigid and can be changed according to the preference

While using this setup mentioned above, it is advisable to adjust the layout according to your comfort and screen size. In this layout, the left thumb is used for movement, whereas the other thumb is used for aiming and shooting.

The option of Peek & Fire and Peek & Open Scope is enabled, which help to shoot at a target while staying behind covers.

Freelook camera settings

It is generally preferred to have a higher sensitivity when a player is using the two-finger claw setup.

Camera Settings

The camera settings are for the movement of the camera angle. These settings should also be on the higher end when compared to other setups.

ADS Settings

These are very crucial in-game settings. These settings come into play while shooting.

Sensitivity is based on personal preference ,and hence it is advisable to tweak the settings as per the requirements.