PUBG Mobile: Best weapon combinations in 2020

PUBG Mobile provides some of the best weapons to players, thanks to an armoury selected from across the globe. In this game, a player can equip two primary weapons, along with a pistol, in his/her loadout.

With so many loadout options, it can become difficult for players to select the best weapon combinations in PUBG Mobile. An excellent firearm combo will help them get more kills, and also help teammates in various situations. In this article, we discuss some of the best weapon combinations in the game this year.

Best weapon combinations in PUBG Mobile in 2020

#1 M416+AWM

M416+AWM combination in PUBG Mobile

The most-deadly weapon combination in PUBG Mobile is that of the M416 and AWM. This assault plus sniper rifle combo is mostly preferred by players who love to snipe or are the support in their teams. A sniper rifle helps the team get the upper hand in long-range fights, while an assault rifle is most useful in close-range battles in the game.

#2 M416+DP28

M416+DP28 weapon combination in PUBG Mobile

The second-most dangerous weapon combo in PUBG Mobile is M416 and DP28. Both weapons are automatic and help a lot in close-range encounters. And if a player runs out of bullets in one gun, he/she can instantly switch to the other one.

#3 AKM+Mini 14

AKM+Mini 14 weapon combination in PUBG Mobile

The AKM+MIni14 is also a great combination in PUBG Mobile. Players can easily take part in close-range fights with the AKM, as well as mid to long-range battles with the MIni14. He/she can equip the latter with long-range scopes like 6x or 8x and can easily take down enemy players with a few headshots.

#4 Groza+AUG A3

Groza+AUG A3 gun combination in PUBG Mobile

This combination is only possible when a player has looted two to three airdrops, and helps significantly in both close and mid-range gunfights. The Groza is one of the most-sturdy weapons over close-range battles, while with the AUG A3, players can spray over mid-range thanks to its high stability.

#5 M416+AKM

M416+AKM combo in PUBG Mobile

The last weapon combination is probably the most-used combination by assaulters in PUBG Mobile. The M416+AKM mixture is excellent for players who want to knock and finish off opponents instantly. With this combo, a player can also take on two to three enemy players consecutively. The AKM provides magnificent damage over a close range, while M416 is the preferred weapon for mid-range sprays due to its less recoil and exceptional stability.

