PUBG Mobile: Top 5 safest vehicles in the game

PUBG Mobile provides various interesting dynamics to players, including vehicles and weapons inspired from real-life. When it comes to the former, there are many types of vehicles in the game, which can be used to immediately get into safe zones or to quickly travel across the map.

All vehicles have different characteristics and uses in PUBG Mobile, and we take a look at the five safest ones in the game.

Top five safest vehicles in PUBG Mobile

#1 Closed Top UAZ

Closed top UAZ in PUBG Mobile

The safest vehicle to travel in PUBG Mobile is a closed top UAZ. It is covered on all sides and provides excellent protection as well. A total of four players can be seated in this vehicle, which provides 1820 hit points and a maximum speed of 115 km/h.

#2 Dacia

Image Credit: Reddit

In second place is the Dacia, a sedan which is perfect for travelling quickly across a map. The vehicle has 1820 hit points and a maximum speed of 140 km/h.

#3 Pickup Truck

Image Credit: ArtStation

The Pickup Truck is available only in Miramar map, and can seat a total of four players, including the driver. The vehicle has some stability issues, however, as it is sometimes difficult to drive. The Pickup Truck has a maximum speed of 72 km/h in PUBG Mobile.

#4 Buggy

A buggy

In fourth place, we have the Buggy, which is available across all maps in PUBG Mobile. The vehicle can seat only two players, however. It has a total of 1540 hit points and can reach a maximum speed of 100 km/h in PUBG Mobile.

#5 Bus

Image Via: Tilt Report

The last vehicle in this list is a Bus, which is exclusive to Miramar map, and has excellent stability and average speed. In PUBG Mobile, a bus can seat a total of four players, and can touch a maximum speed of 110 km/h.

