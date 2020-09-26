PUBG Mobile beta global version 0.19.0 download: Step-by-step guide

The PUBG Mobile global beta version is a version of the game made explicitly to test new features before they are made available for everyone. The beta testing is usually conducted a month before the global release date and in this version, participants can experience the upcoming additions in advance.

The developers of PUBG Mobile recently released the 0.19.0 beta version of the game, in which they introduced a host of new changes to enhance the overall experience of the game.

The PUBG Mobile Beta 0.19.0 is now available to download globally. Here's an essential guide to download the latest beta update of PUBG Mobile.

How to download and install PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 beta version APK

Download link of PUBG Mobile Beta 0.19.0 Update APK: https://bit.ly/3c9OEml

Download the APK file of PUBG Mobile beta from the above link. Open file manager on your phone and click on Downloaded Files > AOS_IG0190_CE_19074No7_0.19.0.13200_Shipping_Google_CE.shell.signed.apk Allow installation of unknown sources if you haven't enabled it yet, by navigating to Settings > Safety, and then Privacy > Install Apps From Unknown Sources. Once the installation of the APK file is complete, open the PUBG Mobile app. Log in to the guest account and enjoy the beta version.

The size of the update is around 1.5 GB for Android devices, so ensure that your device has enough storage space to accommodate the game.

In case the downloaded file shows an error message stating, "there was a problem parsing the package", re-download the beta APK file and install it again.

The time it takes to update PUBG Mobile depends on the speed of your internet connection, but on average, it should take you about 30 minutes.