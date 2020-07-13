PUBG Mobile: "Between the Battlegrounds" documentary series announced

PUBG Mobile has brought a revolution to the gaming industry over the last two years. The various open-to-all tournaments aren't just a mode of entertainment, but provide those good enough a career option too, and we have seen many new talents rising from nowhere.

The esports boom has also created an ecosystem for influencers, streamers and content creators in the field. However, in many instances, we're not aware of what our PUBG Mobile heroes have been through to build this world of opportunities for themselves.

And now, PUBG Mobile Esports has announced a documentary series called PUBG Mobile World League Documentary — Between the Battlegrounds. It will feature eight episodes-worth of PUBG Mobile saga, starting from the game's inception. The first teaser has been released on the official Instagram handle of PUBG Mobile Esports. It teases the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split 2019 champions, Bigetron Red Aliens, and their journey.

It hints at a lot of behind-the-scenes strategies and approaches towards their game as well. Through this documentary, a lot of fans and followers will get to know about the mindset and journey of their idols and favourite teams.

PUBG Mobile officials have previously created some excellent mini-series about regional PUBG Mobile heroes, but this will series be published keeping the global audience as the primary target.

PUBG Mobile India had also done a mini-series called Dosti Ka Naya Maidan (DKNM), but it wasn't a documentary. It showed the professionalism and involvement with the audience that officials have shown. Even PUBG Mobile published a documentary on Mortal, Sc0utOP and Carry (NovaGLhastar) in 2019.

But this time, we will witness something that is much more upscale, and covers more topics and stories. A lot of underrated talents have emerged since the older documentary, and we'll get to see the perspectives of champions and hustlers across regions.

We know players by their scores and achievements, but not what led them to this stage. With fame comes responsibility, and the kind of responsibilities on a player at the world stage, while fighting for his dreams and representing the country, must be fascinating to watch.

Let's see what PUBG Mobile has to offer. The first part of the PUBG Mobile World League Documentary will be aired on the Super Weekend of the PUBG Mobile World League Season Zero.