PUBG Mobile has introduced many skilled players on the international stage from various countries. It has become one of the top esports careers for talented players.

The game improves the players' leading skills and coordination with their teammates. A team needs to survive until the last to get the ultimate Chicken Dinner title for themselves. In this article, we discuss BiuBiu's real name, ID, stats, and achievements in the PUBG Mobile game.

Everything you need to know about BiuBiu in PUBG Mobile

BiuBiu's real name:

BiuBiu's real name is Kow Jiunn Jie. He was born on the 21st of May and is one of the top-class professional PUBG Mobile athletes from the Malaysian region. He is very famous for his accurate M416+4x sprays in the game.

BiuBiu's ID and IGN:

PUBG Mobile: BiuBiu's real name and ID number

BiuBiu's PUBG Mobile ID Number is 5223109594, and his current IGN is NotBiuBiiiuuu. Players who want to send him a friend request or analyze his stats can find him using this ID number in the search section of PUBG Mobile.

Advertisement

BiuBiu's stats and achievements:

BiuBiu is a professional PUBG Mobile athlete for Team Secret's official PUBG Mobile lineup from the Malaysian region. He is the IGL or In-Game Leader of Team Secret.

BiuBiu is known for his quick reflexes onto enemy players' shots and also has a great game sense. This makes him one of the top tier players in the community. He has maintained his conqueror tier ranking in three consecutive seasons of the game, along with an impressive K/D ratio.

PUBG Mobile: BiuBiu's stats and achievements

Season 3: TPP conqueror with a 25.93 K/D ratio in 295 matches (169 wins).

Season 4: TPP conqueror with a K/D ratio of 18.70 in 505 matches (289 wins).

Season 5: TPP conqueror with a K/D ratio of 16.24 in 524 matches (281 wins).

In his competitive career, he has won the PUBG Mobile Pro League 2020 MY/SG League stage and Finals. BiuBiu and his team also managed to clinch the sixth position in the PUBG Mobile Pro League - Fall Split 2020: SouthEast Asia and won the prize money of $8500.

BiuBiu is also active on his Instagram page with 207k followers. He also has a YouTube channel that has over 922k subscribers and has posted approximately 300 videos.

Advertisement

Keep reading Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.

Also read: PUBG Mobile: RRQ D2E's real name, ID number, stats, and achievements