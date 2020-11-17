PUBG Mobile: RRQ D2E's real name, ID number, stats, and achievements

RRQ D2E's is one of the prominent professional players in the PUBG Mobile competitive community. He plays under Team RRQ Athena. D2E has made quite the fortune through the gaming industry, having won some major PUBG Mobile tournaments.

He is known for his accurate sprays, and ability to take down opponents with ease in 1v1 close combat situations. In this article, we discuss his real name, ID number, stats, and achievements in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile: RRQ D2E's real name:

RRQ D2E's real name is Bawonchai Han (บวรชัย ฮัน), and he was born on 31st October 1995. He hails from Bangkok, Thailand. He is one of the best PUBG Mobile players from the Thailand region.

PUBG Mobile: RRQ D2E's ID Number:

RRQ D2E's ID Number is 512269986, and his current IGN is RRQ | D2E. Players looking to send him a friend request in the game can find him by using this ID Number.

PUBG Mobile: RRQ D2E's Stats and Achivements:

RRQ D2E is adept at taking down enemy squads, thereby making pathways for his team to safely progress into the final zones of a game. His sniping skills are right up there with the best as well. RRQ D2E is best known for his accuracy when using DMRs or semi-automatic weapons in.

Here are some of his best achievements in PUBG Mobile:

PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2018: 1st Place(Prize-$200,000) PUBG Mobile Cub Open: Spring Split(SEA Championship): 1st Place(Prize-$30,000) PUBG Mobile Cub Open: Fall Split(SEA Championship): 1st Place(Prize-$35,000) PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019: 1st Place(Prize: $60,000) PUBG Mobile World League East 2020: 3rd Place(Prize-$37,500)

RRQ D2E's statistics in PUBG Mobile are the envy of the typical player, as he boasts sensational numbers. He maintained his Conqueror tier ranking in Season 2 of the game, and was in the top 10 list for the season. His K/D ratio was 19.32, and he clinched 260 wins out of the 385 matches he participated in.

He is active on Instagram with 64k followers. D2E also has a Youtube channel with 433k subscribers, where he posts videos related to his gameplay. He streams his gameplay live on Facebook as well.

