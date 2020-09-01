PUBG Mobile: BTR Luxxy's controls setup and sensitivity settings

PUBG Mobile has become a sensation in the battle royale category, and has quality graphics and immersive in-game elements. The game has notched many popularity records, thus helping in the betterment of eSports as a whole, including content creation and streaming.

BTR Luxxy is a PUBG Mobile player for Bigetron Esports. He resides in Indonesia and is the twin brother of fellow pro BTR Zuxxy. His real name is Bagus Prabaswara, and his in-game role is an IGL filter and support assaulter. He is also an excellent DMR user in the game.

Luxxy is active on Instagram, with 803k followers, and has a YouTube channel that has 855k subscribers. Luxxy uploads videos related to tournament gameplay on his channel, while streaming PUBG Mobile live on his Facebook page. In this article, we discuss his in-game setup.

BTR Luxxy's controls setup and sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile

Luxxy is a four-finger claw player, and is famous for his sniping skills in PUBG Mobile. He is also a very accurate DMR (Mini-14, SLR, SKS, MK-14) user, and filters out his IGL calls, thus being a great support assaulter to his teammates.

His PUBG Mobile controls setup is:

BTR Luxxy's controls setup in PUBG Mobile

Luxxy's in-game sensitivity settings are discussed below:

Camera sensitivity settings:

3rd person camera (free look): 100%

Camera (free look): 100%

1st person camera (free look): 100%

3rd person no scope: 35%

1st person no scope: 35%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 30%

2x scope: 24%

3x scope: 11%

4x scope: 8%

6x scope: 4%

8x scope: 3%

ADS sensitivity settings:

3rd person no scope: 35%

1st person no scope: 35%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 34%

2x scope: 24%

3x scope: 19%

4x scope: 8%

6x scope: 8%

8x scope: 4%

Gyroscope sensitivity settings:

3rd person no scope: 1%

1st person no scope: 1%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 1%

2x scope: 1%

3x scope: 1%

4x scope: 1%

6x scope: 1%

8x scope: 1%

