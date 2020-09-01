PUBG Mobile: BTR Zuxxy's controls setup and sensitivity settings

PUBG Mobile has experienced great success since its launch and has enhanced the eSports scenario in many countries. The game has also witnessed some of the most dominant and outstanding teams and players across the globe.

BTR Zuxxy, real name Made Bagas, is one of the best PUBG Mobile players in the community. He is a member of the PUBG Mobile lineup of Bigetron Esports (BTR). Zuxxy is the IGL or in-game leader of Team BTR, and he also plays the role of scout for his team. The pro is well-known for his excellent rotations in tournament matches.

BTR Zuxxy and his team won the PMCO Global Finals 2019 and PUBG Mobile World League to become the world champions. He has 843k followers on Instagram, and also a YouTube channel, named Zuxxy Gaming. He has 1.32 million subscribers on this channel. In this article, we discuss his in-game setup.

BTR Zuxxy's controls setup and sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile

BTR Zuxxy is a four-finger claw player, and uses 'always-on' gyro settings to aim and shoot opponents. His out of the box rotations are what makes him a great player.

Here is his PUBG Mobile controls setup:

BTR Zuxxy's controls setup in PUBG Mobile

BTR Zuxxy's PUBG Mobile sensitivity settings are shared below:

Camera sensitivity settings:

3rd person camera (free look): 120%

Camera (free look): 120%

1st person camera (free look): 110%

3rd person no scope: 120%

1st person no scope: 115%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 50%

2x scope: 35%

3x scope: 29%

4x scope: 20%

6x scope: 15%

8x scope: 12%

ADS sensitivity settings:

3rd person no scope: 120%

1st person no scope: 115%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 88%

2x scope: 36%

3x scope: 30%

4x scope: 40%

6x scope: 30%

8x scope: 12%

Gyroscope sensitivity settings:

3rd person no scope: 300%

1st person no scope: 300%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 300%

2x scope: 300%

3x scope: 165%

4x scope: 124%

6x scope: 60%

8x scope: 45%

