PUBG Mobile: Tacaz's controls, setup and sensitivity settings

PUBG Mobile has revolutionised the battle royale genre on the mobile platform, with its popularity paving the way for many young content creators to pursue a career in the online streaming industry.
Tacaz is one of the biggest PUBG Mobile content creators from Vietnam. The 23-year-old boasts a massive audience on his YouTube channel, with over 5.15 million subscribers. His videos are largely centred around high-kill gameplay.
In this article, we discuss his PUBG Mobile controls, setup and sensitivity settings.
A look at Tacaz's controls, setup and sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile
Tacaz is a four-finger claw player in PUBG Mobile. He is a gyro player who uses his smartphone's gyroscope sensor to aim and shoot enemies in the game. He is famous for his Beryl M762+6x and AKM+6x scope sprays on enemy players.
Here is Tacaz's PUBG Mobile four-finger claw control setup:
Tacaz's in-game sensitivity settings are as follows:
Camera sensitivity settings:
- 3rd person camera (free look): 231%
- Camera (free look): 135%
- 1st person camera (free look): 120%
- 3rd person no scope: 93%
- 1st person no scope: 120%
- Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 50%
- 2x scope: 30%
- 3x scope: 22%
- 4x scope: 14%
- 6x scope: 12%
- 8x scope: 10%
ADS sensitivity settings:
- 3rd person no scope: 100%
- 1st person no scope: 88%
- Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 50%
- 2x scope: 30%
- 3x scope: 22%
- 4x scope: 22%
- 6x scope: 12%
- 8x scope: 10%
Gyroscope sensitivity settings:
- 3rd person no scope: 300%
- 1st person no scope: 300%
- Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 300%
- 2x scope: 300%
- 3x scope: 250%
- 4x scope: 200%
- 6x scope: 200%
- 8x scope: 55%
Also read: Hydra Dynamo's controls setup and sensitivity settings in PUBG MobilePublished 01 Sep 2020, 14:26 IST