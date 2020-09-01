Create
PUBG Mobile: Tacaz's controls, setup and sensitivity settings

Tacaz is one of the biggest PUBG Mobile content creators from Vietnam (Image credits: Only Gaming YT)
Rohit Singh
ANALYST
Modified 01 Sep 2020, 14:26 IST
Feature
PUBG Mobile has revolutionised the battle royale genre on the mobile platform, with its popularity paving the way for many young content creators to pursue a career in the online streaming industry.

Tacaz is one of the biggest PUBG Mobile content creators from Vietnam. The 23-year-old boasts a massive audience on his YouTube channel, with over 5.15 million subscribers. His videos are largely centred around high-kill gameplay.

In this article, we discuss his PUBG Mobile controls, setup and sensitivity settings.

A look at Tacaz's controls, setup and sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile

Tacaz is a four-finger claw player in PUBG Mobile. He is a gyro player who uses his smartphone's gyroscope sensor to aim and shoot enemies in the game. He is famous for his Beryl M762+6x and AKM+6x scope sprays on enemy players.

Here is Tacaz's PUBG Mobile four-finger claw control setup:

Tacaz
Tacaz's control setup and sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile

Tacaz's in-game sensitivity settings are as follows:

Camera sensitivity settings:

  • 3rd person camera (free look): 231%
  • Camera (free look): 135%
  • 1st person camera (free look): 120%
  • 3rd person no scope: 93%
  • 1st person no scope: 120%
  • Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 50%
  • 2x scope: 30%
  • 3x scope: 22%
  • 4x scope: 14%
  • 6x scope: 12%
  • 8x scope: 10%
ADS sensitivity settings:

  • 3rd person no scope: 100%
  • 1st person no scope: 88%
  • Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 50%
  • 2x scope: 30%
  • 3x scope: 22%
  • 4x scope: 22%
  • 6x scope: 12%
  • 8x scope: 10%

Gyroscope sensitivity settings:

  • 3rd person no scope: 300%
  • 1st person no scope: 300%
  • Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 300%
  • 2x scope: 300%
  • 3x scope: 250%
  • 4x scope: 200%
  • 6x scope: 200%
  • 8x scope: 55%

Published 01 Sep 2020, 14:26 IST
PUBG
