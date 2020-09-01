PUBG Mobile: Tacaz's controls, setup and sensitivity settings

PUBG Mobile has revolutionised the battle royale genre on the mobile platform, with its popularity paving the way for many young content creators to pursue a career in the online streaming industry.

Tacaz is one of the biggest PUBG Mobile content creators from Vietnam. The 23-year-old boasts a massive audience on his YouTube channel, with over 5.15 million subscribers. His videos are largely centred around high-kill gameplay.

In this article, we discuss his PUBG Mobile controls, setup and sensitivity settings.

Tacaz is a four-finger claw player in PUBG Mobile. He is a gyro player who uses his smartphone's gyroscope sensor to aim and shoot enemies in the game. He is famous for his Beryl M762+6x and AKM+6x scope sprays on enemy players.

Here is Tacaz's PUBG Mobile four-finger claw control setup:

Tacaz's in-game sensitivity settings are as follows:

Camera sensitivity settings:

3rd person camera (free look): 231%

Camera (free look): 135%

1st person camera (free look): 120%

3rd person no scope: 93%

1st person no scope: 120%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 50%

2x scope: 30%

3x scope: 22%

4x scope: 14%

6x scope: 12%

8x scope: 10%

ADS sensitivity settings:

3rd person no scope: 100%

1st person no scope: 88%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 50%

2x scope: 30%

3x scope: 22%

4x scope: 22%

6x scope: 12%

8x scope: 10%

Gyroscope sensitivity settings:

3rd person no scope: 300%

1st person no scope: 300%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 300%

2x scope: 300%

3x scope: 250%

4x scope: 200%

6x scope: 200%

8x scope: 55%

