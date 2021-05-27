PUBG Mobile: BTR Luxxy's ID, K/D ratio, stats, and social media handles

PUBG Mobile has become one of the most played and downloaded games in the Battle Royale category. The title offers players a stable career in its competitive scene with massive prize pool leagues and tournaments.

BTR Luxxy is one of the most famous names in the title's competitive grounds. He has established himself as one of the most influenced players in the game and has gained respect from players across the globe with his game style. This article dives into BTR Luxxy's PUBG Mobile ID, K/D ratio, stats, and social media handles.

PUBG Mobile: BTR Luxxy's ID, K/D ratio, stats, and social media

PUBG Mobile: BTR Luxxy's ID

BTR Luxxy's real name is Bagus Prabaswara, and he resides in Jakarta Capital Region, Indonesia. His PUBG Mobile ID is 511765696. Luxxy is a professional Esports player for team Bigertron Esports. He is a four-finger claw player and plays the role of sniper and supporter in his team.

He is also a significant DMR user in the game, which allows him to steam enemy's kills and take on his opponents in mid and long-range combats.

Check out: PUBG Mobile: Best 2-finger thumb control settings and layout

PUBG Mobile: BTR Luxxy's K/D ratio, stats

In Season 2, he played 298 matches in the TPP Squad and completed 2118 kills with a KD ratio of 12.99. He also played 178 FPP Squad matches with 1761 kills and a KD ratio of 16.46.

In Season 3, he took part in 569 matches and won 278 out of them. His total kills were 4935, with a KD ratio of 15.05 in the FPP Squad. In the TPP Squad, he played 295 matches and gathered 2021 kills with a KD ratio of 8.28.

In the game's current season, Luxxy has played 11 matches and won six out of them. His KD ratio is 9.73, with a total of 107 kills.

BTR Luxxy social media handles

Luxxy has a YouTube channel that goes by the name Luxxy Gaming. He has over 1.33 million subscribers on his channel. He posts daily gameplay and scrim highlights on his channel. His channel has gained approximately 98 million-plus views and has published 266 videos as of today.

BTR Luxxy is also active on Facebook and Instagram. He has 840k followers on his Facebook page, where he does live streams. His Instagram account also has 1.6 million followers. Luxxy also posts some images and videos on his Twitter account, which has 39k followers.

Do check: PUBG Mobile: Where to land, best loot spots on Sanhok