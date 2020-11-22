PUBG Mobile: BTR Mircroboy's real name, ID number, stats, and achievements

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular games in the battle royale genre. The game offers many different ways to succeed but one of the things players like about it most are the gunplay mechanics. Players can choose from a massive arsenal of weapons and get the chicken dinner title for themselves.

BTR Microboy is a well-known player from Team BTR's PUBG Mobile lineup. His weapon skills rival some of the best in the game but he is primarily known for being a great support player. He is able to consistently provide great cover fire for his team's front assaulters as well as for other teammates.

In this article, we discuss BTR Mircroboy's real name, ID number, stats, and achievements in the PUBG Mobile game.

PUBG Mobile: BTR Mircroboy's real name:

BTR Mircroboy's real name is Lugatio Pratama, and his birthdate is 19th June 2000. He hails from Indonesia and is a popular competitive player from the country. He plays for the team Bigetron RA. Microboy's role in the team is that of a supporter.

PUBG Mobile: BTR Mircroboy's ID number:

BTR Mircroboy's PUBG Mobile ID Number is 551571784, and his current IGN or In-Game Name is BTRXMicroboy. Players can copy the ID number and paste it in the add friends section of the game to visit Mircroboy's profile or to view his stats and other achievements.

PUBG Mobile: BTR Mircroboy's stats and achievements:

PUBG Mobile: BTR Mircroboy's stats

BTR is one of the strongest teams in the PUBG Mobile community and has made their presence in many world tournaments by winning or taking the top positions in them. Some of BTR Mircroboy's achievements are:

PUBG Mobile Club Open-Fall Split SEA League 2019: 1st Place($8,600)

1st Place($8,600) PUBG Mobile Club Open-Fall Split Global Finals 2019: 1st Place($205,000)

1st Place($205,000) PUBG Mobile Pro League-Spring Split 2020: Indonesia Finals: 1st Place($20,000)

1st Place($20,000) PUBG Mobile World League 2020: Season 0: East: 1st Place($155,000)

1st Place($155,000) PUBG Mobile Pro League-Fall Split 2020: SEA region: 1st Place($32,000)

His best stats in PUBG Mobile are from season 3 FPP server, where he maintained his Conqueror rank for the whole season. He managed to have an impressive K/D ratio of 10.00 and played a total of 835 matches. He won 344 matches out of them with an average damage of 992.7, and his accuracy was 18.1%.

He is also active on his Instagram with 520k followers. BTR Microboy does live streams on his Facebook page. He has a Youtube channel with 431k subscribers where he uploads videos related to his gameplay.

