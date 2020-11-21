PUBG Mobile: RRQ G9's real name, ID number, stats, and achievements

PUBG Mobile has become a great source of entertainment and content creation, as well as a competitive front for lots of players. RRQ G9 plays from Team RRQ's official PUBG Mobile lineup, and has earned himself quite the name in the community.

He is known for his team leading expertise, and is an expert with DMRs and assault rifles in the title. In this article, we discuss RRQ G9's real name, ID Number, stats, and achievements in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile: RRQ G9's real name:

RRQ G9's real name is Pachachai Han, and he is 24 years old. He hails from Thailand, and is a prominent name in the Thai PUBG Mobile community. He is also the IGL(In-Game Leader) for team RRQ(Rex Regum Qeon), who boast what is one of the best rosters in the region.

PUBG Mobile: RRQ G9's ID Number:

Image via PUBG Mobile Thailand YT

RRQ G9's PUBG Mobile ID number is 511487290, and his current IGN or In-Game Name is RRQ | G9. Players can find him in the game using the id number to view his stats and send him popularity or friend request.

PUBG Mobile: RRQ G9's Stats and Achievements:

RRQ G9 is well known for its impressive skills in the game. He has managed to clinch lots of PUBG Mobile titles for his team. His biggest achievement in the competitive scenario was winning the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge consecutively in 2018 and 2019.

RRQ G9 stats

In Season 2 of the game, he reached Conqueror with an impressive K/D ratio of 14.98. His average damage in the season was 1086.9, and overall accuracy was 16.8%.

In the last season of the game, he played only 295 matches, but managed to win 89 out of them, all with a K/D ratio of 5.16. He gathered a total of 1522 kills with an average damage of 864.9.

He is active on Instagram and has 72k followers. His Youtube channel has 418k subscribers, and he has uploaded over 276 videos. He also does live streams on his Facebook page to interact with his audience.

