PUBG mobile cakes: Where you can order them

List of websites where you can order PUBG-themed birthday cakes

Price range and description of gifts based on the popular game

Picture courtesy: Cakes Corner

Since its conception, PUBG mobile has gained a lot of love and support from gamers. It has been the pinnacle of the mobile gaming scenario in India for a while, and actively promotes eSports participation from across the globe.

This free-to-play battle royale game requires players to land on a barren island, look for weapons and resources, and then eliminate other players in the lobby to win the match.

The game's popularity has led to massive merchandise-related gains as well, with one such addition being PUBG-themed cakes. Hardcore fans would for sure love to have one for their birthday, as these cakes are attractive and eye-catching. But it does beg the question — where do we buy such cakes?

In this article, we will try to introduce to you some websites which sell and deliver PUBG-themed cakes to your homes.

Websites for PUBG Themed Cakes

#1 Bakingo

Battleground-themed cake (Picture courtesy: bakingo.com)

Description: This website is solely based on cakes and delivers a variety of the bakery goodies to your doorstep. There is also a diverse section of PUBG-themed cakes, along with pastries for other games like Battleground.

If you want to make a purchase from their website, you need to create an account and add the cake to your cart, and then proceed to checkout.

Price range: ₹779-₹4899

#2 Ferns and Petals

PUBG-themed cakes and rakhis (Picture courtesy: fnp.com)

Description: This website sells cakes, flowers and gifts online. The diversification in the range of cakes and cosmetics is pretty cool! In the case of PUBG, it sells cakes as well as rakhis. You can choose from a variety of flavours and customise them as well.

If you want to purchase a cake from their website, you need to create an account and add it to your cart, and then proceed to checkout.

Price: ₹4049

#3 Flower Aura

PUBG-themed items (Picture courtesy: floweraura.com)

Description- Flower Aura has a variety of digital gifts, cakes and flowers. It has amazing combinations that you can avail if you want to buy two things at once, at cheaper rates. Apart from cakes, PUBG cushions and cakes are also available for delivery in this website.

If you want to purchase a cake from their website, you need to make an account and add it to your cart, before proceeding to checkout.

Price range (PUBG cakes): ₹999-₹4999

However, if baking is your favourite pastime and you want to learn how to make a PUBG-themed cake, check out this tutorial by Rasnabakes e-learning:

