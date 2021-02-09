Carlo vs Andy: Who is a better PUBG Mobile character and why

PUBG Mobile has become one of the top-grossing games in the battle royale category. The game offers lots of modes and maps to test a player's survival skills. Players can equip different real-life inspired weapons, ranging from shotguns to sniper rifles, to get the ultimate title of Winner Winner Chicken Dinner.

There are four characters in the game that players can use in the battleground. Some of these characters are free, while some require UC or other items.

PUBG Mobile: Andy vs Carlo

Abilities

PUBG Mobile: Carlo V/S Andy

Both Andy and Carlo have their own unique abilities.

Andy's character comes with the ability to boost the gun draw and put away speed to a maximum of 16% when the player upgrades it to level 10.

Carlo's ability helps players reduce the fall damage by up to 24% when upgraded to level 10.

Advertisement

Cost

PUBG Mobile: Carlo V/S Andy

A player needs to collect some character vouchers to unlock these characters. The only free character in the game is Victor.

The three other characters require character vouchers or UC to be unlocked. The cost for purchasing Carlo and Andy is 1,200 character vouchers or 1,200 UC.

Outfits and Emotes

PUBG Mobile: Carlo V/S Andy

Andy and Carlo's special characters have lots of unique outfits and emotes to choose from.

A player can unlock these outfits after upgrading their character to level 10. Both characters come with one mythic outfit and two legendary outfits.

Advertisement

There are four emotes for Carlo's character and five emotes for Andy's character in the game.

Players can redeem these emotes and outfits with the help of premium character shards.

Final Verdict

Both characters have unique abilities in PUBG Mobile. Carlo has impressive looks and outfits, whereas Andy has better emotes and a voice chat pack.

It depends on the player's personal preference whether he wants his character to be good-looking or win more close combat gunfights.

Andy's quicker gun draw and put away speed will give players the upper hand in a battle, whereas Carlo's ability is rarely used in the game.

Also read: Best Tricks To Increase K/D In PUBG Mobile.