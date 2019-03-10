×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PUBG Mobile Celebrates its 1st Anniversary In Cyberpunk Style

Hrithik Raj
ANALYST
News
25   //    10 Mar 2019, 13:08 IST

PUBG Mobile
PUBG Mobile

PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile is celebrating its 1st Anniversary with some new Cyberpunk items and skins. PUBG is going to be 1 year old on March 19, 2019, on the other hand, it's hard to say that the game is only 1 year old. We have seen how much tPUBG mobile has supported the Esports on mobile platform since launch. All of that in just a single year is a feat in itself. The new small update in PUBG celebrating its anniversary will bring a new lobby screen- which features a cyberpunk-themed background with vibrant neon colours/filter with a new background score.

PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile official twitter handle posted a new tweet earlier today. The tweet featured a short trailer showcasing every new item. PUBG 1st Anniversary is going to bring new cyberpunk themed cosmetics, cyberpunk themed skins and items. Plus there will also be a discount for platinum crate coupons. Meanwhile, all the items and skins will be made available at discounted prices.

PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile is currently organizing a $2 Million USD global tournament. Crews from all around the world can participate in the tournament to get a share of the huge prize pool. The registration date is still ongoing, registration ends on March 18, 2019 so make sure you and your crew are registered.

Everything to need to know about the tournament is mentioned down below-

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Video Game News.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Update PUBG Mobile
Hrithik Raj
ANALYST
Hey there its Hritwik Raj , CEO and Founder of Otaku Sama - theAnimeBlog , A computer science student , an otaku by heart.
PUBG Mobile Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary With New Lobby Theme, New Music, New Skins & More With Discounted Price
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Anniversary: Developers set to provide new content to celebrate
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: PUBG Celebrates PUBG Xbox Anniversary with Free SCAR-L Skin Giveaway -"The Year One - SCAR-L Skin" 
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: How to Register For the PUBG Tournament
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile is now one-year-old: Highlights of its first year
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends Mobile: What impact will it have on PUBG Mobile and Fortnite Battle Royale Mobile?
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Tips: Controlling Recoil and attachments
RELATED STORY
PUBG Guide: Top 5 Most Useful Items in PUBG Mobile
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile India Bonus Challenge Guide: How to get free UC packs and Rare items in PUBG Mobile
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile India Series: Details about Venue, prize breakdowns, finalists and more!
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us