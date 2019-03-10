PUBG Mobile Celebrates its 1st Anniversary In Cyberpunk Style

PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile is celebrating its 1st Anniversary with some new Cyberpunk items and skins. PUBG is going to be 1 year old on March 19, 2019, on the other hand, it's hard to say that the game is only 1 year old. We have seen how much tPUBG mobile has supported the Esports on mobile platform since launch. All of that in just a single year is a feat in itself. The new small update in PUBG celebrating its anniversary will bring a new lobby screen- which features a cyberpunk-themed background with vibrant neon colours/filter with a new background score.

PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile official twitter handle posted a new tweet earlier today. The tweet featured a short trailer showcasing every new item. PUBG 1st Anniversary is going to bring new cyberpunk themed cosmetics, cyberpunk themed skins and items. Plus there will also be a discount for platinum crate coupons. Meanwhile, all the items and skins will be made available at discounted prices.

One year older means one year cooler! Lay waste to your enemies in cyberpunk style! #BeTheOne #PUBGMHBD pic.twitter.com/ghbEvswp6f — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) March 9, 2019

PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile is currently organizing a $2 Million USD global tournament. Crews from all around the world can participate in the tournament to get a share of the huge prize pool. The registration date is still ongoing, registration ends on March 18, 2019 so make sure you and your crew are registered.

