PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: FAQs, All your questions answered

Wasif Ahmed
News
89   //    08 Mar 2019, 16:08 IST

The logo for the tournament.
The logo for the tournament.

The next big PUBG Mobile tournament has just been announced yesterday and registration have begun from today. 

The PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 has a prize pool of $2 million. This is about ₹14 crore! The tournament has been divided into two splits so that we get to see competition throughout the year. 10 regions will be participating in this tournament. 

The best part of the tournament is that anyone of legal age and above Platinum rank can take part in this competition. 

The complete information including a registration link, selected regions and schedule can be found in this link here- PUBG Mobile announces new tournament with a prize pool of $2 million

In view of the same, a lot of registrants may have a lot of inquires and confusions regarding the tournament.

Hence, here are some FAQs for the tournament.

 #1

In crew challenge we can register with 6 players but in club open we can only register with 5 players. If we are playing with the 6th player in crew challenge who isn't registered then will it cause any problem? 

Only players who registered in Club Open will be invited to Group Stage of Club Open.  

#2

Tablets/ipads are banned from club open for online matches as well? 

Yes, tablets are not allowed in top 32 team qualifiers. 

#3

The process of registration? 

First register ur team through in-game crew challenge then register through the website with the same team and name players. 

#4

Why can't I change the crew region in the registration form? 

Change residency to your country in the registration form and the Crew region will change automatically.

#5

The minimum age requirement for participating in PUBG MOBILE Club Open? 

16 years 

#6

Is it necessary to play TPP in crew challenge for PMCO as there is an option to register for FPP as well?

Yes

#7

Can players change IGN during crew challenge? 

Yes

#8

Should we remove symbol or spaces from crew name 

Symbol should be removed, Ok for space.

#9

Can a player outside of my region play in my team?

Yes. 2 players can be from outside your region.

#10

Can one Club register 2-3 line ups? 

Yes. But with separate Club's name

If you have any more queries, do let us know in the comments below and we will respond to them. 

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Video Game News.

Writing.
