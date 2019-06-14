×
PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Finals- Roster of English & Hindi Casters Revealed

Md Armughanuddin
CONTRIBUTOR
News
4   //    14 Jun 2019, 01:36 IST

Enter caption
Enter caption

The much-hyped PUBG Mobile Club Open is finally coming to a conclusion with the finals of the PUBG Mobile Club Open scheduled to be held on the 14th and 15th June, 2019. The finals will be held at the Thyagaraj Stadium, Delhi, and will be live streamed across a number of platforms. Fans all over the country will be rooting for their favorite teams in the finals of the $175,000 USD event.

A total of 16 teams have qualified for the finals of the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019. To make sure fans are able to watch their favorite teams compete in the finals of one of the country's biggest event, the event will be live-streamed on Youtube, Facebook, Omlet and Twitch. Moreover, the streams will be available not only in English but also in Hindi as well.

The English commentators include the following:

  • Jason Kaplan
  • Sudhen “Bleh” Wahengbam
  • Alex “Snodz” Byfield
  • John Allen

Hindi commentators include:

  • Vagheesh Bhan
  • Ketan Patel
  • Mannu Karki
  • Dharam Kundra

The tournament will be hosted by Abish Mathew.

Also read: Where and How to Watch PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 India Finals?

The India division of the Pubg Mobile Club Open witnessed a massive response from the players across the country. The tournament had players participating from all parts of the country, and fans supporting their favorite teams. The winners of the PUBG Mobile Club Open Finals will make their way into the PUBG Mobile Club Open Global Spring Split Finals which will be held in Berlin, Germany in July. The 2nd and 3rd placed teams, on the other hand, will get a chance to play in the playoffs. Given that this is their chance to represent their country at an international level, teams will be going all out in the event.


Tags:
PUBG Mobile PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019
