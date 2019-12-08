PUBG Mobile Club Open: Fans pour in feedback for the upcoming tournaments in PMCO 2020

SHARE

PUBG Mobile Club Open

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019's Spring and Fall Splits emerged as the world's largest competitive PUBG Mobile tournaments. They created a cult of fandom around Mobile Gaming athletes and teams across the globe and India in particular.

PUBG Mobile's tweet on December 8, 2019, called for feedback from fans about PMCO 2019 and here are a few insights that are noteworthy

We loved #PMCO2019, how about you? Let us know how you feel about Esports and we will consider your feedback very seriously moving forward. Thank you for turning in and being part of the biggest #pubgmobile experience!https://t.co/Sltl22wkOz — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) December 8, 2019

Make all tournaments FPP

"Here’s a few things: make all tournaments FPP. It’s way more exciting for the finishes. Can’t just lay prone and smoke and hope for the circle gods to be merciful. Make your qualifications standardized worldwide. One group shouldn’t get a 156 match LAN qual..." wrote a Twitter user named David Valencia.

Don't invite teams that qualified for the Semi-Finals

"You shouldn't invite all the teams that made it to the semifinals back to pmco 2020, bring more new teams in, Let more than only the top 10 from the qualifying rounds move into the group stage." suggested a follower called NWAxTheMan.

Accommodating African players

Many fans had suggested the introduction of an African server and have requested to let African teams compete. "We need servers in Africa.... other players be beating us like we are no good... Coz of bad pings we get from Europe" commented a user named Akanni Mubaraq.

Letting African Teams compete too. Since it's a world event — Vertigo Jnr (@VertigoJnr) December 8, 2019