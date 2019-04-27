PUBG Mobile Club Open Group Stage Day 2, Soul Mortal Team Might Get Eliminated

PUBG Mobile

PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile Club Open tournament online group qualifiers are currently going on. The matches can be watched live at PUBG mobile official youtube channel.

The group qualifiers are going to last for two weeks starting from yesterday. Souls Mortal's team didn't perform that well in the current group qualifiers. They were unable to get in the top 5. Team Soul along with some other teams who came under top 10 still have chance to qualify the prelims. Check out the official match schedules mentioned below to avoid missing out your favourite team's match.

About PMCO-

32 teams in each region will battle against each other in #PMCO Group Stage. Top 24 teams from this stage will advance to Semifinals and represent their Club in PMCO Semifinals. Shout out the team or players you root for! #PMCO2019 #PUBGMOBILE

PUBG Mobile Club Open Group Qualifiers Official Schedule

Week 1

26th April

Group A vs Group B

Match 1 – Vikendi

Match 2 – Miramar

Match 3 – Erangel

Match 4 – Erangel

27th April

Group C vs Group D

Match 1 – Vikendi

Match 2 – Miramar

Match 3 – Erangel

Match 4 – Erangel

28th April

Group A vs Group C

Match 1 – Sanhok

Match 2 – Vikendi

Match 3 – Erangel

Match 4 – Erangel

Week 2 Schedule

3rd May

Group B vs Group D

Match 1 – Sanhok

Match 2 – Vikendi

Match 3 – Erangel

Match 4 – Erangel

4th May

Group A vs Group D

Match 1 – Sanhok

Match 2 – Vikendi

Match 3 – Erangel

Match 4 – Erangel

5th May

Group B vs Group C

Match 1 – Sanhok

Match 2 – Vikendi

Match 3 – Erangel

Match 4 – Erangel

