PUBG Mobile Club Open Group Stage Day 2, Soul Mortal Team Might Get Eliminated
PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile Club Open tournament online group qualifiers are currently going on. The matches can be watched live at PUBG mobile official youtube channel.
The group qualifiers are going to last for two weeks starting from yesterday. Souls Mortal's team didn't perform that well in the current group qualifiers. They were unable to get in the top 5. Team Soul along with some other teams who came under top 10 still have chance to qualify the prelims. Check out the official match schedules mentioned below to avoid missing out your favourite team's match.
About PMCO-
32 teams in each region will battle against each other in #PMCO Group Stage. Top 24 teams from this stage will advance to Semifinals and represent their Club in PMCO Semifinals. Shout out the team or players you root for! #PMCO2019 #PUBGMOBILE
PUBG Mobile Club Open Group Qualifiers Official Schedule
Week 1
26th April
Group A vs Group B
- Match 1 – Vikendi
- Match 2 – Miramar
- Match 3 – Erangel
- Match 4 – Erangel
27th April
- Group C vs Group D
- Match 1 – Vikendi
- Match 2 – Miramar
- Match 3 – Erangel
- Match 4 – Erangel
28th April
Group A vs Group C
- Match 1 – Sanhok
- Match 2 – Vikendi
- Match 3 – Erangel
- Match 4 – Erangel
Week 2 Schedule
3rd May
Group B vs Group D
- Match 1 – Sanhok
- Match 2 – Vikendi
- Match 3 – Erangel
- Match 4 – Erangel
4th May
- Group A vs Group D
- Match 1 – Sanhok
- Match 2 – Vikendi
- Match 3 – Erangel
- Match 4 – Erangel
5th May
Group B vs Group C
- Match 1 – Sanhok
- Match 2 – Vikendi
- Match 3 – Erangel
- Match 4 – Erangel
Stick to Sportskeeda and Follow me for future updates on PUBG Mobile and other Videogames news and updates.