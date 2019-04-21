×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PUBG Mobile Update 0.12 Every New/Hidden Feature and Items Added To The Battle Royale

Hrithik Raj
ANALYST
News
24   //    21 Apr 2019, 09:55 IST

PUBG Mobile
PUBG Mobile

PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile recently received a stable version of update 0.12. The new update brought new exclusive spring cosmetics and items, features like spectator mode and crosshair customization. Some of the new features like bird companions that we got to see in PUBG mobile beta 0.12 update were not brought to the main game. In this article, we have covered all the new features and changes brought after PUBG mobile update 0.12.

Spring Draw

Spring Draw is a new lucky draw feature added in PUBG mobile after update 0.12. Unlike other lucky draws that we have seen so far in PUBG mobile. In spring draw each time you are guaranteed to get a new item. The item that you won earlier is removed from the spring draw to avoid duplicate items. The two main highlights of the spring draw are-

  • Sakura Dacia.
  • Pink Rose Set.

The price of the spring draw increases gradually, if you draw 10 times then all the items are guaranteed. The sakura draw event expires on April 30, 2019, so make sure you check it out before that happens.

Crosshair Modification

Crosshair Modification is one of the best features available in PUBG. The feature was first brought in light by PUBG pc and now the mobile version has received the same feature. Crosshair modification can be done by visiting the scope tab in PUBG mobile settings. There you can customize your own crosshairs which are categorized as-

  • No Scope- In this tab, you can change the colour of the crosshair when it is not in ADS.
  • Red Dot and - The red dots inside the scope can be changed into various different shapes along with their colours.
  • Holographic - Same as red dot customization shape of holographic crosshair and colour can be changed.

New Weapon: RPG-7 Rocket Launcher

A new weapon was added in PUBG mobile EVOground mode which was before the update known as event mode. The new RPG-7 rocket launcher can be used in the darkest night mode and survive till dawn 2. The existing special weapons of PUBG mobile EvoGround mode were tweaked for a good performance.

Also Read,

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Update PUBG Mobile
Advertisement
PUBG Mobile Alternatives: Top Mobile Platform Battle Royale Games Similar To PUBG Mobile
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Free Royale Pass: Completing surveys to get free PUBG Royale Pass 
RELATED STORY
PUBG Upcoming Update 27a Brings Wildlife in Battle Royale, New Mobile Phones added in game to Take Selfie and Play PUBG Mobile
RELATED STORY
PUBG Lite PC Update: New Gun, Login Rewards, Grips and Attachments added to the Battle Royale
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Season 5 Update: New Theme, Loading Screens, Items, Outfits, Skins and other Details Leaked 
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile News: 0.11.5 Beta Update is Now Live, Check out the new additions to the Battle Royale 
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Beta Update 0.12 adds Bazooka, Companion Birds, Explosive Crossbow 
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Update 0.12 Release Date Revealed, New Update Includes Survive Till Dawn 2.0, Spectator Mode and more 
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile News: All you need to know about the Prime and Prime plus subscription in PUBG Mobile
RELATED STORY
6 PUBG Facts that every PUBG and PUBG Mobile Gamer must know
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us