PUBG Mobile Update 0.12 Every New/Hidden Feature and Items Added To The Battle Royale

Hrithik Raj FOLLOW ANALYST News 24 // 21 Apr 2019, 09:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PUBG Mobile

PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile recently received a stable version of update 0.12. The new update brought new exclusive spring cosmetics and items, features like spectator mode and crosshair customization. Some of the new features like bird companions that we got to see in PUBG mobile beta 0.12 update were not brought to the main game. In this article, we have covered all the new features and changes brought after PUBG mobile update 0.12.

Spring Draw

Spring Draw is a new lucky draw feature added in PUBG mobile after update 0.12. Unlike other lucky draws that we have seen so far in PUBG mobile. In spring draw each time you are guaranteed to get a new item. The item that you won earlier is removed from the spring draw to avoid duplicate items. The two main highlights of the spring draw are-

Sakura Dacia.

Pink Rose Set.

The price of the spring draw increases gradually, if you draw 10 times then all the items are guaranteed. The sakura draw event expires on April 30, 2019, so make sure you check it out before that happens.

Crosshair Modification

Crosshair Modification is one of the best features available in PUBG. The feature was first brought in light by PUBG pc and now the mobile version has received the same feature. Crosshair modification can be done by visiting the scope tab in PUBG mobile settings. There you can customize your own crosshairs which are categorized as-

No Scope- In this tab, you can change the colour of the crosshair when it is not in ADS.

Red Dot and - The red dots inside the scope can be changed into various different shapes along with their colours.

Holographic - Same as red dot customization shape of holographic crosshair and colour can be changed.

New Weapon: RPG-7 Rocket Launcher

A new weapon was added in PUBG mobile EVOground mode which was before the update known as event mode. The new RPG-7 rocket launcher can be used in the darkest night mode and survive till dawn 2. The existing special weapons of PUBG mobile EvoGround mode were tweaked for a good performance.

Also Read,

1 / 3 NEXT