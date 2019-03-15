PUBG Mobile Club Open Tournament: Pro Tips For Defence by Soul Mortal

PUBG Mobile

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile recently organised its one of the biggest Esports tournament in India, namely "PUBG Mobile India Series". The tournament gathered pro players from all around India who battled each other to win the first prize of Rs 30 Lakhs. Soul Mortal who is one of the favorite PUBG Mobile pro player and his Team Soul won the tournament and took the first prize.

While PUBG Mobile India Series was going on, PUBG mobile also announced the biggest global Esports tournament, "PUBG Mobile Club Open". PUBG Mobile Club open offers a huge prize pool of 2 million USD. Both pro and semi-pro teams from all around the world will participate in this tournament. The registration for the tournament has already begun and will end on March 18,2019. So, to help the new guys who want to take part in this tournament we are going to share some of the Pro Defensive tips by Soul Mortal which was revealed in an episodic series by a youtube channel called Tech2.

Always Keep 2 Vehicles by your side, especially when the end circle is formed in an open area. Analyze the spot which would be best to stop, park your vehicle and blow it up. Now you got a great cover in an open area.

Use 3rd person perspective to scout the area while hiding behind a cover.

Don't always be defensive, as some times offence is the best defence. Don't try to wait for other players to come to you. Analyze the situation and switch accordingly to either offence or defence.

You should always hide your vehicles before bridge camping as it can be seen from far away. Which spoils your plan and can even lead to your entire team elimination.

