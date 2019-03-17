×
PUBG Mobile Club Open Tournament: Registrations soon closing, Royal Pass Season 6 and Crew Challenge Prelims

Hrithik Raj
ANALYST
News
16   //    17 Mar 2019, 01:56 IST

PUBG Mobile
PUBG Mobile

PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile latest global tournament "PUBG Club Open" registrations will soon end. The last date to register is March 18, with the competition offering a colossal prize pool of $2 million (£1.5m).

Professional and semi-pro players from across the world will be participating in the tournament with their respective crew members, as a total of five players per team can participate alongside their crew members. If you are interested in competing but haven't yet registered, then make sure you do so now, referring to the topics below for more information on the tournament itself:

In other PUBG related news...

PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile Season 6 will be starting soon, as season 5 is expected to end this coming Tuesday - the day after the aforementioned tournament's registration closes.

It will bring a new theme, which means new cosmetics, skins, items and more besides. As always PUBG's new season will provide royal pass members with fresh exclusive items and various missions that can be completed in-game for further rewards.

PUBG Mobile Crew Challenge Prelims - Players competing in PUBG's Club Open tournament will have to register their team in the Crew Challenge. The top eight matches will serve as the preliminary round, with top performers from this set to be invited into the Spring Split ground stages.

So with all of that in mind, do make sure you register with the same crew name and details as you did while registering online for the tournament itself. Again, if you have any doubts then refer to the above articles as they cover every necessary detail on the tournament itself.

Make sure as always to follow Sportskeeda for the latest Video Game News.

