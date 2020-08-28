PUBG Mobile: ClutchGod's control setup and sensitivity settings

PUBG Mobile has opened a wide range of doors for players who are looking to make a career in the Indian gaming industry. The developers of the revolutionary battle royale game have given the esports scene in the country a great boost by organising high-prize tournaments in different regions.

Vivek Aabhas "ClutchGod" Horo is the IGL (in-game leader) of team TSM Entity's PUBG Mobile line-up in India. He achieved fame by winning his first LAN event, PMIT 2019. He then got the chance to play the PMCO with Team Soul before getting into his current team, TSM Entity. He recently helped his team win the PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020.

ClutchGod is one of the rising stars in the gaming industry in India. He streams on his Youtube channel, which has 228k subscribers. He also has 328k followers on his Instagram account.

In this article, we take a look at ClutchGod's control setup and sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile.

TSM Entity ClutchGod control setup in PUBG Mobile

TSM Entity ClutchGod is a four-finger claw player. He has a very basic four-finger control layout, which helps him to spot and shoot enemy players with ease.

ClutchGod's control setup is as follows:

TSM Entity ClutchGod sensitivity settings

Camera Sensitivity Settings:

3rd Person camera (free look): 90%

Camera (free look): 90%

1st Person camera (free look): 90%

3rd Person no scope: 42%

1st Person no scope: 42%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 20%

2x scope: 20%

3x scope: 6%

4x scope: 6%

6x scope: 6%

8x scope: 4%

ADS Sensitivity Settings:

3rd Person no scope: 42%

1st Person no scope: 42%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 20%

2x scope: 20%

3x scope: 6%

4x scope: 6%

6x scope: 6%

8x scope: 4%

Gyroscope Sensitivity Settings:

3rd Person no scope: 280%

1st Person no scope: 280%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 300%

2x scope: 300%

3x scope: 165%

4x scope: 160%

6x scope: 55%

8x scope: 55%

