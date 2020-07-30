PUBG Mobile CN Version for Android: APK download link

PUBG Mobile is a popular battle royale game that is developed by Tencent Games. The game was launched for the mobile platform after i main version, PUBG PC, proved to be successful.

Initially, Tencent Games released two versions of the game – PUBG: Army Attack by TiMi Studios and Exhilarating Battlefield by LightSpeed & Quantum Studio. The latter was released worldwide as PUBG Mobile, post a soft launch in China. However, the battle royale game couldn't be released in China due to non-approval from the concerned authorities.

Due to the non-approval, the game could be offered to the players for a test, but couldn't be monetized. In May 2019, Tencent Games announced that they no longer sought to publish PUBG Mobile in China, and instead wanted to release the game under the title 'Game for Peace', which satisfied all the conditions laid by the authorities. The Beta version of the game was released in the same month.

The Chinese version of the game is not directly available for download on the Google Play Store, but the players can download it from TapTap.

Also Read: Jonathan's PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio, setup and more.

How to download the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile?

Step 1: Visit the tap.io page and search for Game for Peace. You can also click the link given below to visit the webpage directly.

Link for TapTap

Step 2: Download the TapTap client application.

Advertisement

Step 3: Enable the 'Install from unknown sources' option.

Step 4: Install the Tap Tap application. Post-installation, search for Game for Peace and click on the install button.

Step 5: After the installation is complete, you can download and play the game.

It is essential to note that the players must have a WeChat or a QQ account to login and play the game.

Also, PUBG Mobile CN is in Chinese (Mandarin), and the players will have to play the game in the same language.