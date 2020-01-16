PUBG Mobile: Collaboration with Street Dancer 3D brings new items in the game

PUBG Mobile India, in collaboration with the upcoming Bollywood movie - Street Dancer 3D, is bringing new items like parachute and costumes in the game. Confirmed by the Tencent Games, the player might also get a chance to meet the cast of the movie.

Adding to the news, the developers have introduced a new limited-editing mini-game called 'Kite Event'. Apart from this, there is an in-game event where the participants need to register.

The top five users who get selected by the team will get an opportunity to meet movie stars, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. As per the officials, this is the first-ever collaboration of PUBG Mobile India with any Bollywood movie.

New Street Dancer 3D Parachute

The newly added 'Kite Event' mini-game can be played using Kite Tokens. In the game, the players need to roll the dice using tokens and based on the number rolled, the players have to move their kite along the map to win and collect rewards. The player can collect Kite Tokens by completing more and more missions in the game. The event will stay live till January 19.

