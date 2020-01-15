PUBG Mobile: Complete review of the game's latest map, Karakin

PUBG Mobile’s latest map Karakin is now playable on the test servers. Players who have access to the test servers can try Karakin along with few more new features. The new map definitely brings a new flavor to the game. With the tiny size and a desert theme to it, Karakin feels like a combination of Miramar and Sanhok. From Sticky bombs to the Blackout system, Karakarin delivers a new experience to the players. Here is an early preview of the latest map in PUBG.

A tiny map in size, Karakin is low on loot but high on action. Guns spawn rate is decent, but meds and good scopes are very hard to find. Players have to utilize every resource properly as there is a high chance of resource exhaustion. Top tier guns are not easy to find, and Winchester is a must use now. Winchester easily is the most available gun in the map, and learning how to manoeuvre it properly is part of mastering Karakin.

Another major feature that separates Karakin from other maps is the functioning of the red-zone. The red-zone in Karakin is more frequent and even deadlier when compared to the other maps. The red-zone gets attacked by a barrage of missiles, which can destroy structures as well. Instead of staying inside buildings in the red-zone, it’s better to stay outside. Before the start of any red-zone, a siren will go off warning every player on the map.

Sticky bombs are also making their debut in the game and are spread throughout the map. Players can throw Sticky bombs like normal grenades, and it will stick to the first target it hits. Sticky bombs can destroy structures as well and can be a great offensive tool too.

Overall, Karakin is a small map that promotes aggressive gameplay. The major loot drops are located in the corners of the map, while small buildings fill the midsection of the map. There are very few trees on the map, and stones and huge rocks, make most of the map. The exact release date of Karakin is yet be announced but expect it to arrive soon.