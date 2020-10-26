PUBG Mobile: Confirmed Season 16 tier rewards

PUBG Mobile has one of the best in-game ranking systems based on different tiers. It also rewards players with outfits, weapons skins, and more items on reaching certain levels.

The ongoing season in PUBG Mobile is on the verge of ending, and soon, a new season will be released in-game. In this article, we discuss the announced tier rewards for the upcoming season.

PUBG Mobile: Recap of all the Season 16 tier rewards

Bronze tier rewards

The reward for reaching the Bronze tier in PUBG Mobile is 200 silver fragments. There are no other rewards in this tier, as it is the lowest tier in this game.

Silver tier rewards

Players only get 400 silver fragments on reaching the silver tier in PUBG Mobile.

Gold tier rewards

Season 16 Gold tier outfit (Image credits: Mad Tamizha YT)

On reaching the Gold tier in Season 16, players will get 600 silver fragments. The second reward will be a very cool-looking outfit.

Platinum tier rewards

Season 16 Platinum tier mask (Image credits: Mad Tamizha YT)

The Platinum tier rewards in PUBG Mobile are 800 silver fragments. The other prize is a matching mask for the Gold tier outfit.

Diamond tier rewards

Season 16 Diamond tier reward (Image credits: Mad Tamizha YT)

In the Diamond tier, players will get 1000 silver fragments for free as season tier rewards. These silver fragments can be used to buy colorful attires or weapon skins from the redeem section of PUBG Mobile.

The second reward will be a Thompson SMG weapon skin.

Crown tier rewards

The Crown tier in PUBG Mobile

In Season 16 of the game, if a player reaches the Crown tier, he/she will get 1300 silver fragments for free. The other reward is three rating protection cards, which help players avoid any negative ranking points while rank pushing to higher tiers in PUBG Mobile.

Ace tier

Season 16 Ace parachute (Image credits: Mad Tamizha YT)

The Ace tier is one of the toughest tiers in this title. The rewards for reaching this level in Season 16 will be the Season Ace Title and Season Ace name tag. The player will also get an Ace parachute and a legendary team effect, along with 1600 silver fragments.

Conqueror tier rewards

Season 16 conqueror frame (Image credits: Mad Tamizha YT)

The Conqueror tier is the toughest in PUBG Mobile. It is given to only the top 500 players of each server. The rewards for this level in Season 16 will be the Season Conqueror title and Season Conqueror name tag.

The best part of reaching the Conqueror tier is its Mythic Team effect, which looks mesmerizing. A player will also get 2000 silver fragments.

