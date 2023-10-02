PUBG Mobile Conqueror guide: 5 best ways to push ranks (October 2023)

Conquering the PUBG Mobile ranks necessitates a combination of skill, strategy, and adaptability. As of October 2023, the battleground is constantly changing, and learning its complexities is critical to reaching the coveted Conqueror tier. This tutorial will reveal the five most important elements that can not only strengthen your gaming but also catapult you up the ranks.

From planned landings to good communication, each aspect adds to the intricate fabric of victory in PUBG Mobile.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips and tricks to reach Conqueror in PUBG Mobile (October 2023)

1) Master your landing to gain an early advantage

The initial few minutes of each PUBG Mobile match can establish the tone for the rest of the game. The right landing position is critical for looting and survival. Choose a spot that isn't too crowded but contains enough stuff to get you started quickly in this battle royale game.

Knowing and rotating through popular loot areas will offer you a strategic advantage. Keep an eye on the flight route and change your landing site as needed. Early-game looting ensures you're well-equipped for the conflicts ahead.

2) Map awareness and positioning is a must

Understanding the map is essential for moving up the ranks. Learn about the landscape, landmarks, and high-traffic regions. Knowing where to expect attackers and projecting the future position of the play zone will offer you a huge advantage. Keep an eye on the diminishing play zone and position yourself strategically.

The high ground gives you a greater vantage position and more shelter, which increases your odds of survival. Vehicles are useful for quick rotations but can also attract unwelcome attention.

3) Effective communication and teaming up is key to victory

It's all about your skills in solo matches, but proper communication is a game-changer in team and duo games. To communicate with your team, use voice chat or fast texts. Inform your friends about enemy locations, loot, and techniques. In team-based games, team chemistry is frequently more important than individual talents.

Ensure your team is well-balanced, with individuals adept in various roles like assault, sniper, and support. Knowing when to engage and when to play defensively as a team is critical for progressing through the ranks.

4) Adaptability and decision-making are key components of the game

PUBG Mobile is a dynamic game with no two matches ever being the same. A successful Conqueror must be adaptable and quick to make decisions. Adapt your strategies to the shifting circumstances of the game. Understand when to push, hold, or withdraw. Making decisions under duress is a skill that distinguishes the great from the others.

Keep an eye out for the kill feed and adjust your strategy accordingly. Change your playstyle mid-game if it boosts your chances of surviving and gaining more points in this battle royale game.

5) Continuous learning and improvement

With changes and player trends, the PUBG Mobile meta evolves. Keep updated on patch notes, weapon balancing, and new features. Study the strategies of professional players. Replays of your gaming can help you find areas for improvement. Practice your aim, reflexes, and strategic thinking regularly.

Joining or forming a community of like-minded gamers can also provide useful insights and advice. Adopt a growth mentality, be open to learning from both wins and losses and strive for continuous progress in this battle royale game.

Mastering the fundamentals, communicating effectively, making wise decisions, and staying present on game dynamics will put you on the right track to success in PUBG Mobile.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned by the Indian government. Players in the country may instead try Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the Indian variant of the mobile title.