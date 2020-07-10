PUBG Mobile crashing on iOS, developers working to fix error

Some PUBG Mobile players have reported that the game is crashing on their iOS devices.

The developers of PUBG Mobile have acknowledged the error and are trying to fix it as soon as possible.

PUBG Mobile players have recently reported that the game is crashing when they are trying to launch it. The error has occurred on most of the iOS devices. Not just PUBG Mobile, several other applications like Spotify are also crashing upon launch on iOS devices.

Currently, there is no information about why the users are facing the error that is making the application crash. According to PUBG Mobile developers, they are actively looking into the situation and are trying to fix the error as soon as possible. Here's what they announced:

We are aware of the current issue encountered by iOS users. This is something happening to multiple applications and games on the iOS platform and we are actively looking into solving it. Apologies for any inconvenience caused, and thank you for your patience.

Hopefully, the error will be fixed quickly as PUBG Mobile World League 2020 is also starting today at 5:30 PM IST.

Dear players, we are aware of the current problem encountered by iOS users. This issue is happening to multiple apps and games on the iOS platform and we are actively looking into solving it. Thank you for your patience! — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 10, 2020

