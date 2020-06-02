PUBG Mobile: What is a Custom Room, Room Card and how to create a Custom Room?

PUBG Mobile Custom Room for Duo

What is a PUBG Custom Room?

In PUBG Mobile, rooms are used to host custom matches where the player who creates the room can set the map, weapons (Sniper, Assault Rifles and many more), and mode (Solo, Duo or Squad).

Well, it’s essentially a player-hosted lobby where you can set custom rules for matches and have people around you join and play against each other. Anyone with the Room ID and password can join the room.

What is a Room Card and how to obtain it?

PUBG Mobile Custom Rooms are created by obtaining a Room Card by any of the below mentioned ways. Let's have a look at the various ways to obtain a Room Card:

#1 From the Clan Shop:

1. Tap the Clan tab which is present on the bottom-left side of the Lobby Screen.

2. Tap the Shop tab which is present on the right side of the Clan lobby Screen .

3. Tap the Room Card: 1-Use.

4. Purchase the Custom Room Card for 300 Clan Points.

NOTE: This Room Card is a 1-time use only and would disappear after being used.

#2 From the Elite Royale Pass:

1. At level 14, you get a Room Card: 1-Day.

2. At level 37, you get a Room Card: 3-Day.

3. At level 85, you get a Room Card: 7-Day.

NOTE: You can create an unlimited number of rooms until the length (duration) of the Room Card expires.

How to create a Custom Room in PUBG Mobile?

After obtaining the Room Card, you need to follow these steps to create a custom room in PUBG Mobile:

1. On the main lobby screen, tap on the 'Customise match selection' button (Classic, Arena and many more).

2. Tap the Room tab which is present on the bottom-left corner of the 'Customie match lobby' screen.

Create Room

3. Once you’ve selected the said option, press the 'Create Room' button on the bottom-right corner of the screen to create the Custom room. This will lead you to the game settings.

Custom Room Settings

4. Here, you’ll be able to alter the Custom Room settings according to your preference and limit the players who can join your room. You can set the parameters like Room Name, Match Mode (Solo, Duo, Team), Room Password and Map Selection.

And that’s all you need to know about creating and joining Custom Rooms in PUBG Mobile. You can now start hosting your own lobbies and tournaments.