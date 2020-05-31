PUBG Mobile: Role division of a squad

PUBG Mobile

In PUBG Mobile Squad, each team has a total of four members. Your team has to fight against other four-member teams to win matches.

No matter how excellent and skilled you are, you cannot get very far if you do not have a well-structured squad role. Only with good team work and proper squad organszation, you are more likely to get Chicken Dinners in PUBG Mobile.

There are many setups or formations in squad play in the game. On that note, we highlight the specific role of every squad member in PUBG Mobile.

Roles of squad members in PUBG Mobile:

#1 Squad Leader

Every squad needs a leader who gives instructions and plans strategies. He/she usually has the most game-knowledge in the squad and is the most experienced.

It goes without saying that it's important for a PUBG Mobile squad leader to give out precise instructions, manage the team and decide the team's next course of action. Also it's important for the others to listen to their leader and communicate well.

Preferred Guns: Assault Rifle and DMR.

Example: M416 / AKM / M762 and Mini14 / SKS / SLR.

#2 Sniper

A sniper's job in PUBG Mobile is to not only take out enemies quietly but also to scan and spot enemies from a distance without drawing attention to himself/herself.

He/she should be skilled in eliminating moving targets. Anyone in the squad who finds sniper rifles, biggest scopes and suppressors must ensure that their sniper gets them first. The sniper usually takes out unsuspecting enemies unnoticed after which the rest of the squad in PUBG Mobile may rush and finish off the remaining enemy squad team members.

Preferred Guns: Assault Rifle / SMG and Bolt action

Example: M416 / Groza / Micro UZI and Kar98k / M24 /AWM.

#3 Assaulter / Fragger

This guy is the trigger happy short-range assault master who storms into enemy houses and clears them out.

The Fragger leads squad rushes and needs to be very fast and accurate at close range. This usually means a four-finger gyro setup. This role needs someone who is comfortable moving and shooting at the same time and is used to high pressure situations. The Fragger waits for the sniper to take out an enemy guy before throwing in frags and rushing the rest of the enemy.

Preferred Guns: Assault Rifle and LMG / Assault Rifle

Example: M416 / AKM / Groza and DP28 / M249 / M762.

#4 Support

This role is suitable for newcomers but it is a highly underrated one. Support players in PUBG Mobile squad-play are responsible to make sure everyone has enough ammunition and supplies like health and boosts.

They also need to stick with either the point lead or the leader and provide assists, smokes, revives, covering fire and other supporting functions that can be crucial. They are also the designated driver responsible for keeping the squad's car safe and fuelled up.

Preferred Guns: Assault Rifle / SMG and LMG / DMR

Example: M416 / AKM / Micro Uzi and DP28 / Mini14.