PUBG mobile developers recognize plane disappearing bug; fix coming soon

Recently, PUBG Mobile launched version 0.12.0 for all players, which added new features to the game and two new modes. However, the update Mobile also brought about issues with the aircraft and the way the players parachute out of the plane.

The official Twitter handle for PUBG Mobile acknowledged that that had become a problem and said that they would investigate the matter.

"We know the plane's disappearing and the parachuting issue," PUBG Mobile wrote in a tweet. The trigger will be investigated and remedied as soon as possible. We are very sorry for the discomfort caused and thank you for your ongoing support.”

Over the past few days, several players have reported the problem of the disappearing of the plane. The bug has had an impact on Android players, although it has not affected players playing the iOS version of the game, according to reports.

What's the issue of the missing plane on PUBG Mobile?

Source: GuruGamer

Airplanes started disappearing even before entering the map, according to PUBG Mobile players. Some users also mentioned other flaws in the game such as the drop in frames when leaving vehicles. Some players have also taken Twitter to point out that the new game add-ons are less of a priority as compared making the gaming experience more enriching.

In most cases, when the game starts, the plane that is used to jump into the battleground was not there, although a jump button was present. However, that button didn’t work when pressed.

Also, while the player is landing, the location appears differently from what they are expecting. Players land elsewhere and that causes plenty of issues. This will be a problem for players who land outside the safe zone as they are not able to control it. Rebooting the game also does not solve the problem for most users.