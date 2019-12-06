PUBG Mobile: Entity Jonathan stands out among Indians in PMCO Global Finals

Mohit Kumar 06 Dec 2019, 20:20 IST

Entity Gatak, Entity Jonathan, Entity Neyoo, and Entity Aman

The PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Global Finals has concluded with BTR grabbing the title along with a heavy prize pool. The tournament was a journey of ups and downs for the teams battling for the trophy. In the same race, we have seen many top players coming into the limelight.

BTR Luxxy, BTR Zuxxy, RRQ D2E, TESEagle, TESYears, and who not, the tournament gave us the best players we have ever seen. Surprisingly, we have also seen players under 18 age like Zuxxy, Luxxy who topped the list of players with the most number of kills.

We also got many new names from the Indian gaming community. In the tournament, we saw players like Soul Mortal, Soul Viper, and Entity Gatak performing averagely. While, on the other hand, new names like Jonathan, Soul Regaltos, Entity Neyooo, and Soul Clucthgod won many hearts.

Jonathan Jude Amaral a.k.a. Entity Jonathan

Amaral, aka Entity Jonathan, plays as an Assaulter in Entity Gaming Esports. He joined Entity Esports in the year 2019. The player has been the most underrated one in the PMCO Global Finals, 2019.

Kill Points Table of PMCO Global Finals

Entity Gaming took #5 place with 67 kill points. Jonathan took 28 kill points (4th highest kill points). He was the only Indian PUBG Mobile player in the finals to achieve it.

Not only this, Entity Jonathan, on the first day of Global Finals, changed the whole scenario of the game with his 2v4 clutch when he and Neyooo were having an intense fight with team Orange Esports.

Jonathan is the new trending name in the India gaming community. The player surely has caught the eyes of many top Esports companies worldwide and is bound to have a great future in the Esports business.