PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 for Android: APK download link

PUBG Mobile has finally released Erangel 2.0 after a long wait, via its 1.0 beta update. It is the revamped version of the classic Erangel map, and was announced back in 2019. The landscape, buildings and map structure will be redesigned entirely, and the overall gaming experience will also be improved for players.

The map's graphics are still under development, but you can nevertheless play it. Here is the direct download link of the PUBG Mobile 1.0 beta version, along with the steps to be followed for hassle-free installation.

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 APK download

Link: https://web.gpubgm.com/m/download_android.html

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 (Image Credits: BlueFox)

After downloading the APK file from the above link, follow the steps mentioned below:

Open File Manager on your device and install the downloaded APK file. Allow installation from unknown sources, if you haven't enabled it already, by navigating to Settings > Safety and Privacy > Install Apps from Unknown Sources. After the installation is complete, open the PUBG Mobile beta app and sign in using a guest account. Now, start the Erangel game from the maps section present on the bottom left corner of the screen. You can enjoy playing the new 2.0 map.

Note: Restart your browser or clear its cache if the update doesn't show for you.

Erangel 2.0 features

Here is the list of changes that will be made in Erangel 2.0, along with some of the screenshots:

School in Erangel 2.0 Spawn Island

Upgraded graphics Building adjustments Adjustments to large resource points: Mylta Power/Quarry/Prison/Other Play Zones New map elements: Added trenches, wooden barricades, abandoned tanks etc Building structure changes

New Spawn Island

Along with Erangel 2.0, improvements have been made to the recently-added Livik map, while a new training ground 2.0 has also been added with the update.

