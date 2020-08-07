Create
PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 for Android: APK download link

Erangel 2.0 download (Image Credits: Tencent)
Rabia Sayal
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 07 Aug 2020, 15:47 IST
Feature
PUBG Mobile has finally released Erangel 2.0 after a long wait, via its 1.0 beta update. It is the revamped version of the classic Erangel map, and was announced back in 2019. The landscape, buildings and map structure will be redesigned entirely, and the overall gaming experience will also be improved for players.

The map's graphics are still under development, but you can nevertheless play it. Here is the direct download link of the PUBG Mobile 1.0 beta version, along with the steps to be followed for hassle-free installation.

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 APK download

Link: https://web.gpubgm.com/m/download_android.html

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 (Image Credits: BlueFox)

After downloading the APK file from the above link, follow the steps mentioned below:

  1. Open File Manager on your device and install the downloaded APK file.
  2. Allow installation from unknown sources, if you haven't enabled it already, by navigating to Settings > Safety and Privacy > Install Apps from Unknown Sources.
  3. After the installation is complete, open the PUBG Mobile beta app and sign in using a guest account.
  4. Now, start the Erangel game from the maps section present on the bottom left corner of the screen.
  5. You can enjoy playing the new 2.0 map.

Note: Restart your browser or clear its cache if the update doesn't show for you.

Erangel 2.0 features

Here is the list of changes that will be made in Erangel 2.0, along with some of the screenshots:

School in Erangel 2.0 Spawn Island
  1. Upgraded graphics
  2. Building adjustments
  3. Adjustments to large resource points: Mylta Power/Quarry/Prison/Other Play Zones
  4. New map elements: Added trenches, wooden barricades, abandoned tanks etc
  5. Building structure changes
New Spawn Island

Along with Erangel 2.0, improvements have been made to the recently-added Livik map, while a new training ground 2.0 has also been added with the update.

Also read: PUBG Mobile 1.0 beta patch notes - Erangel 2.0, M1014 weapon, Cheer Park 2.0 and more

Published 07 Aug 2020, 15:47 IST
PUBG PUBG Mobile Updates PUBG Guide
