PUBG Mobile: ESL India Premiership 2020 Fall Split start date and registration details revealed 

ESL India recently announced the ESL India Premiership Fall Split Starter Cup 2020. Console gamers can participate in FIFA, mobile gamers can take part in Clash of Clans and PUBG Mobile while PC gamers can participate in CS: GO.

The registration has been open for all the titles since 27th August 2020. You can visit this link for registration details.

The streaming partner, Disney+Hotstar, will broadcast the entire tournament live starting 18th September.

The ESL India Premiership features a massive prize pool of INR 1.15 crores, which is set to be equally distributed among the winners of the Summer, Fall and Winter Split. The champions of the ESL India Premiership 2020 Fall Split will be rewarded with a cash prize worth INR 34,10,000.

The addition of PUBG Mobile into ESL has worked out well for the organisers as the ever-growing game has contributed to a massive chunk of the season's viewership.

ESL India Premiership’s Fall Split succeeds Summer Season

ESL India Premiership’s Fall Split is the successor of Summer 2020, that was played between June 2020 and August 2020. India's longest-running esports league recorded its all-time best numbers with 1866% increase in registrations and a 325% increase in watch-hour from last year. From fan-favourite teams and celebrity gamers to fresh talent and underdogs, Summer Season had it all.

Fall Season is also the next destination for Airtel India Esports Tour (National Ranking) where gamers across the country will get an opportunity to place their names on the leaderboard of elite esports athletes.

The finalists of the Summer Split will get direct places in the Fall Season of the ESL India Premiership 2020 powered by Airtel.

