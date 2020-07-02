PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership Finals 2020: Day 2 results and overall standings

A total of 16 teams are battling it out in the ESL PUBG Mobile India Premiership 2020 Finals stage.

SWAT Official is currently at the top of the leaderboard with 53 points after the second day

PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership 2020 Finals Overall standings after Day 2

The PUBG Mobile Finals of the ESL India Premiership 2020 is heating up. A total of 16 teams are battling it out against each other for the title and a massive prize pool of ₹1.15 crore. The Grand Finals stage of the PUBGM ESL India Premiership 2020 will go on till July 7.

The second day of this stage is now over, and one game was played on the Erangel map. All the teams played a single match each on the map in the third-person perspective (TPP) mode.

At the end of Day 2, SWAT Official topped the PUBG Mobile standings with a total of 53 points. They were followed by SynerGE and Optimum Esports, who earned 45 and 39 points, respectively.

ESL India PUBG Mobile Finals Day 2 overall standings

#1 SWAT Official - 53 points

#2 SynerGE - 45 points

#3 Optimum Esports - 39 points

#4 Team Namma Bengaluru - 35 points

#5 vsg Crawlers - 33 points

#6 Havoc Esports - 31 points

#7 Megastars - 29 points

#8 Off Guard - 24 points

#9 AES - 23 points

#10 Team Tamilas - 22 points

#11 Revenge Esports - 21 points

#12 Norules Xtreme - 17 points

#13 Team iNSANE Esports - 16 points

#14 Celtz - 14 points

#15 Marcos Gaming - 3 points

#16 Element Esports - 0 points

The ESL India Premiership 2020 event includes all major competitive games, i.e, PUBG Mobile, Clash of Clans, FIFA 20 and CS: GO. It also offers a massive prize pool of ₹1.15 crore.

The ESL PUBG Mobile finals will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar at 3:00 PM IST on the scheduled days.