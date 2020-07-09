PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership Grand Finals Playoffs 2020: Day 2 results and overall standings

The second day of the ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile grand finals playoffs saw some riveting action.

At the end of the day, Initiative Esports leads the standings with 42 points.

ESL PUBG Mobile India Premiership 2020 Overall Standings after Day 2

The ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile Grand Finals playoffs is currently underway and will continue until July 10.

Day 2 of the ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile Grand Finals playoffs saw action in Erangel, with rising talents Team Xhibit grabbing the chicken dinner in the second match. At the end of the day, Initiative Esports holds the top spot in the points table with a total of 42 points, followed by Revenge Esports and Team Xhibit in second and third place.

PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership Grand Finals Playoffs Day 2 overall standings

#1 Initiative Esports - 42 points

#2 Revenge Esports - 40 points

#3 Team Xhibit - 30 points

#4 Orange Rock - 28 points

#5 Elxr Athena - 25 points

#6 ForceOne Esports - 24 points

#7 Celtz - 18 points

#8 Fnatic - 14 points

#9 Norules Xtreme - 14 points

#10 ORB Officials - 10 points

#11 Team K9 Official's - 9 points

#12 Team iNSANE Esports - 7 points

#13 Powerhouse - 7 points

#14 Team Tamilas - 5 points

#15 AES - 3 points

The ESL India Premiership 2020 event includes all major competitive games, i.e, PUBG Mobile, Clash of Clans, FIFA 20 and CS: GO. It also offers a massive prize pool of ₹1.15 crore.

The ESL PUBG Mobile finals will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar at 3:00 PM IST on the scheduled days.