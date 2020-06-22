ESL PUBG Mobile India Premiership semifinals 2020: Day 4 results and overall standings

A total of 20 teams are battling it out in the ESL PUBG Mobile India Premiership 2020 semifinals stage.

Optimum Esports, Megastars & Team Tamilas were the top three teams at the end of Day 4.

ESL PUBG Mobile India Premiership 2020 overall standings (top ten) after Day 4

The PUBG Mobile semifinals of the ESL India Premiership 2020 is well and truly underway. A total of 20 teams are battling against each other for a spot in the next stage of the competition, with the semifinals stage (Round of 20) of the PUBG Mobile event scheduled to go on for the next few days.

The fourth day of this stage is now over, and one game (Erangel) was played. All the teams played a single match each on the map, in the third-person perspective (TPP) mode.

At the end of Day 4, Optimum Esports topped the PUBG Mobile charts with a total of 80 points. They were followed by Mega Stars and Team Tamilas, who earned 65 and 58 points, respectively.

ESL India PUBG Mobile semifinals standings at the end of Day 4

ESL PUBG Mobile India Premiership 2020 overall standings (11-20) after Day 4

#1 Optimum Esports - 80 points

#2 Megastars - 65 points

#3 Team Tamilas - 58 points

#4 Revenge Esports - 52 points

#5 Celtz - 47 points

#6 VSG Crawlers - 45 points

#7 SynerGE - 35 points

#8 AES - 35 points

#9 Havoc eSports - 33 points

#10 Marcos Gaming - 33 points

#11 Initiative esports - 31 points

#12 Norules Xtreme - 31 points

#13 Off Guard - 28 points

#14 Team INSANE Esports - 26 points

#15 Team Namma Bengaluru - 21 points

#16 Elxr Athena - 19 points

#17 SWAT Official - 18 points

#18 Orange Rock - 18 points

#19 Element Esports - 16 points

#20 TSM Entity - 5 points

The ESL India Premiership 2020 includes all major competitive games, i.e, PUBG Mobile, Clash of Clans, FIFA 20 and CS:GO. It also offers a massive prize pool of INR 1.15 crore.

The ESL PUBG Mobile semifinals will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar at 3:00 PM IST on the scheduled days.