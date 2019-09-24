PUBG Mobile: Everything about the new Warriors Draw

Aarthi Venkatesh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 13 // 24 Sep 2019, 18:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PUBG Mobile Warriors Unite (Image credit: PUBG Mobile Twitter)

Tencent Games' PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile is currently in its Royale Pass Season 9 and has been working constantly towards introducing new elements and gaming modes to the gameplay. PUBG Mobile's Royale Pass Season 9 centres around the theme of warriors and their journey. Thus, all the cosmetics, gun skins, accessories, parachute and airplane skins have been rolled out around the same theme. PUBG Mobile had announced that a new warriors archetype was on its way through an official tweet on September 20, 2019.

A new warrior approaches! We're getting closer to the release of the next warrior archetype during Season 9, are you ready for this fearless combatant? pic.twitter.com/6ZWZEjkVpq — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) September 20, 2019

Tencent Games have now rolled out not one but two warrior archetypes including the Honourable Warrior Set and the Feudal Lord set. Both these cosmetic archetype sets could be acquired in parts through a lucky draw within the game.

How to open the Warriors Draw

On the home page of the PUBG Mobile's interface, there will be a horizontal scrolling section next to the gift box icon on the bottom right. One will find the Warriors Draw page on that menu.

The Honourable Warrior Set

Contents

The Honourable Warrior Set consists of a Shadow Edge Parachute skin, Red Armoured backpack, Honourable Warrior helmet, Crimson Honour- M16A4 gun skin, Honourable Warrior headpiece, Honourable Warrior mask and the Honourable Warrior shoulder-to-toe costume set. The lucky draw, however, consists of 30 Silver Fragments, 15 Premium Crate coupons and 10 Classic Crate Coupons in addition.

Cost

The price of the first through the tenth draw is 60 UC, 90 UC, 150 UC, 300 UC, 600 UC, 960 UC, 1440 UC,1980 UC, 2880 UC and 3960 UC respectively.

The Honourable Warrior Set

Also read: PUBG Mobile: Everything you need to know about the Payload Mode

The Feudal Lord Set

Contents

The Feudal Lord Set consists of a Sekigahara Warlord M762 gun skin, Shadow Edge Parachute skin, Feudal Lord mask, Feudal Lord headpiece, Silver Honor S1897 gun skin, Sekigahara Warlord airplane skin and the Feudal Lord shoulder-to-toe costume set. The lucky draw of this set too consists of 30 Silver Fragments, 15 Premium Crate coupons and 10 Classic Crate Coupons in addition.

Advertisement

Cost

The price of the first through the tenth draw is 40 UC, 60 UC, 100 UC, 210 UC, 360 UC, 600 UC, 900 UC, 1200 UC, 1500 UC and 1800 UC respectively.

The Feudal Lord Set

Stick with Sportskeeda for knowing the latest PUBG Mobile news and other Esports news.