PUBG Mobile: Everything you need to know about TDM: Ruins

The new TDM map The Ruins was released as a part of the 0.15.5 update

Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation's PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile had released the 0.15.5 update on November 8, 2019, alongside Royale Pass Season 10 and the update introduced a new Team Death Match Map called The Ruins. The map is set in an ancient temple-themed set up with lush vegetation.

Do you have what it takes to succeed in the Ruins? Wind your way through cramped passages, and shoot it out in rubble strewn plazas. The new Ruins TDM map will test your skills to the max! pic.twitter.com/GWaBr4L0ow — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) November 14, 2019

What's new about the TDM Map The Ruins in PUBG Mobile?

The Ruins is comparatively bigger than the warehouse map and is located in an ancient temple-like setup. According to PUBG Mobile's official patch note, the map is a "mysterious ancient ruins hidden in a rainforest with dense vegetation and winding paths." Its vast setting makes room for various hiding spots and allows players to move around a lot more than they could warehouse, assuring a captivating gameplay

The minimap of The Ruins

Players will first spawn at base 'Area B 2/F or the one past the Secret Passage. Weapons including M416, M762, AKM, Kar98K, Vector, S12K, Micro UZI will be available along with their attachments and sights up to 4x at both the bases. While TDMs at map Warehouse has sniper rifles like AWM and M24 spawn at a passage between bases, such an incidence does not happen in the new TDM map, The Ruins.

The spawn base at Area B 2/F at the new TDM Map, The Ruins

Upon spawning, each player will have a flashbang, a frag grenade, level 2 backpack, vest, and helmet. Unlike the TDM in Warehouse, no level 3 helmets, vests or special weapons spawn in the Ruins. Players can also loot the weapons and ammo of an opponent who gets killed.

