PUBG Mobile: Everything you need to know about the 0.15.0 update

PUBG Mobile Version 0.15.0 update

Tencent Games has finally rolled out the PUBG Mobile version 0.15.0 patch note on October 14, 2019, through a blog post on their official site. In a nutshell, the update brings along the new Payload Mode with exclusive weapons and features, the Halloween-themed Survive till Dawn mode, animation nerfs and a bunch of other new features.

What are the new weapons in PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 update?

The Deagle

The Desert Eagle, commonly known as the Deagle, is a new pistol introduced to be available in all maps of PUBG Mobile. It would be the most powerful handgun with the highest damage and muzzle velocity amongst pistols. It could cause damage of 62 and can be attached with Mira Red Dot, Holographic Sight, magazines and Laser Sight to improve shoulder-firing. It will be firing 0.45 ACP ammo with a default magazine capacity of seven that could be extended to 10.

New weapons in the Payload Mode

The new weapons that will be available in the Payload mode include M3E1-A, RPG 7, MGL Grenade Launcher and a Sawed-off Granade launcher. The MGL Grenade Launcher and the Sawed-off Grenade fire 40mm grenades, nevertheless, the latter is used instead of a pistol, perhaps because of a lesser capacity. While M3E1- A is a recoil-free rifle that fires rocket-propelled grenades, RPG is variant of it which uses the same ammo.

What are the weapon improvements brought in through PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 update?

M16A4

The initial recoil in burst mode has been reduced for M16A4 and the long-distance firing has been improved by reducing damage fall-off. The gun can now be equipped with a tactical stock.

Vector

The base damage by Vector has now been reduced to 31 from 34. The gun will now fire 9mm ammo instead of 0.45 ACP and have a mag capacity from 13/25 to 19/33.

UMP45

UMP9 has been renamed as UMP45 as it will now fire 0.45ACP ammo instead of 9mm. The mag capacity has been changed from 30/40 to 25/35 and the initial bullet speed has been reduced and its firing sound has also been modified.

MK47Mutant

MK47Mutant can now equip with a tactical stock.

Changes to attachments

All SMG and pistol attachments have been combined and the Bullets Loops for Shotguns, Win94 and Kar98k are now consolidated into one attachment. Pistols can now be attached with Holographic Sight.

What are the new features in PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 update?

Ledge Grab

Players can now climb between buildings and containers to reach previously inaccessible places. To do this, one has to tap jump, then jump again at the right timing in midair.

Fuel canisters

Fuel canisters will now explode and cause damage to anything or anyone nearby upon being hit by bullets or throwables.

Besides this, players will now be able to apply bandages, health kits, etc to heal themselves on the go. Players can now leave a graffiti on any objects on the battlefield and up to 4 types of graffiti could be carried into battle. The Graffiti combo can be changed from the inventory menu. Also, upon taking damage from the Molotov Cocktail, players will now blaze up before dying or getting knocked off.

