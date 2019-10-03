PUBG Mobile: Everything you need to know about The Walking Dead Boardgame

PUBG X The Walking Dead

Tencent Games' PUBG Mobile, now in the middle of the ongoing Royale Pass Season 9, is now close to rolling out the 0.15.0 patch update. The popular mobile first-person shooter game has now collaborated with television series, The Walking Dead. Although the crossover was officially announced earlier in July, the content from it went live only on October 1, 2019. PUBG Mobile X The Walking Dead crossover will be acting as a promotion for the latter's season ten premiere.

"The Walking Dead is here! Play as some of your favorite characters, wield their iconic weapons, and utilize their skills to stay alive in the battlefields of Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar, and Vikendi. Explore new events, earn rewards, and know that survival brings us together!" PUBG Mobile tweeted on October 1, 2019.

The Walking Dead is here! Play as some of your favorite characters, wield their iconic weapons, and utilize their skills to stay alive in the battlefields of Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar, and Vikendi. Explore new events, earn rewards, and know that survival brings us together! pic.twitter.com/SxfPZDFFrQ — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) October 1, 2019

What is The Walking Dead Boardgame?

The Walking Dead Boardgame is a limited time event with various missions to complete. The accomplishment of the assigned missions will give players The Walking Dead-themed weapon skins, motorcycle skins and various in-game items. Players will have to complete daily missions like logging in, killing a certain number of enemies in a certain mode of play, etc and earn fuel. The fuel thus garnered could be spent to choose vehicles and this will be pivotal for progressing in the boardgame.

The Walking Dead Boardgame

Every time progress is made, players will trigger a random event and obtain a corresponding amount of points or rewards. Once a player reaches the finishing line, the map will be refreshed and players might get additional rewards.

Players will have to choose their vehicles carefully depending upon the map and should avoid stepping on squares that deduct points. The rewards include Daryl Dixon Skin, Negan Skin, Rick Grimes Skin, Michonne Skin, Michonne’s Katana, Daryl’s Motorcycle and Negan’s Bat ‘Lucille.’ Once a player garners 120 points, he/she will be receiving a permanent Daryl Dixon's Motorcycle that's worth 1500 UC.

