PUBG Mobile: Exploring the origin of Gameloop

PUBG Mobile is an incredibly popular battle royale game.

This article explores the origin of one of the most frequently-used emulators for PUBG Mobile, Gameloop.

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular games in the battle royale genre. The game has amassed a large player base since its release around two years ago and has surpassed over 100 million on Google Play Store.

Due to the popularity of PUBG Mobile, users began playing it on various devices- including PCs and laptops- using emulators.

Gameloop is one of the most frequently used emulators to play PUBG Mobile but not a lot of players know about its origin.

Exploring the origin of Gameloop – the most popular emulator for PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile was released in March 2018 and gained a lot of popularity within a short period of time. Many players subsequently tried playing the mobile version of the game on their PCs and laptops using various emulators since PUBG PC has high-end hardware requirements.

Tencent seized this moment and released an official emulator of their own called Tencent Gaming Buddy. In 2019, the Tencent Gaming Buddy was rebranded as Gameloop as a result of an evolved brand positioning.

The origin of Gameloop can, therefore, be traced back to Tencent Games, who are the developers of PUBG Mobile.

