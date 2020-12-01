Pre-registrations for the highly anticipated mobile action game, FAU-G: Fearless And United Guards, have finally begun a month after the teaser was dropped on Twitter.

The much-awaited mobile game is developed by nCORE Games, a Bengaluru-based mobile games and interactive entertainment company, under the mentorship of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

Even after the teaser was dropped on the occasion of Dussehra, the developers haven’t revealed much about the game.

PUBG Mobile fans create memes after FAU-G registrations officially begin on Google Play Store

On the auspicious occasion of Gurupurab, we are starting the pre-registrations of FAU-G: Fearless And United Guards.



Pre-register and be the first to play the game. #FAUG #BeFearless



Pre-registration link: https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J@VishalGondal @akshaykumar #happygurupurab — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) November 30, 2020

In a tweet on 30th November, nCORE Games announced that pre-registrations for FAU-G have officially begun.

With the announcement of the pre-registrations, many PUBG Mobile fans have begun creating and sharing memes on Twitter and several other social media platforms.

#FAUG



In my mobile pubg was supported

But faug showing "not compatible"



pubg players to faug creator: pic.twitter.com/ZTgM4RfUst — Stanzer (@ig_stanzer) November 30, 2020

Pre-register has started for #FAUG

But my phone can't support.

Me: pic.twitter.com/0sYdNumL22 — Rahul Gupta (@rahulg_0910) November 30, 2020

After watching teaser of #FAUG



PUBG players be like: pic.twitter.com/XCfCYdFu6C — 𝐍𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚 💅🏼💄👛👠💃🏻 (@IamNishaKumari) November 30, 2020

Pre-registeration has start for #FAUG in playstore

Pubg and other games pic.twitter.com/Pnvc3HUY9A — IParth_vashist (@IVashist) November 30, 2020

PUBG players welcoming #FAUG pre-registration



PUBG be like : pic.twitter.com/mftmkJqVHU — Mr Prince (@Epic__Prince) November 30, 2020

PUBG lovers on pre registration of#FAUG pic.twitter.com/I16a2QSgQ4 — Pranay Dhatrak (@PranayDhatrak1) November 30, 2020

How to pre-register for FAU-G on Google Play Store

Step 1: Open the pre-registration page of Google Play Store. You can also click this link to do the same.

Press the 'Pre-register' button

Step 2: Click on the pre-register button. A dialog box will appear, prompting you to confirm your registration.

Click "OK" to complete the registration

Step 3: Click on the OK button to confirm the registration.

Some players have been unable to pre-register for FAU-G as they encounter an error message when they click on the pre-registration link. The message reads:

"The device isn’t compatible."

The exact reason for this error is still unknown. Several players have taken to Twitter, tagging the developers and Vishal Gondal, in an attempt to receive a fix for this problem.

