Pre-registrations for the highly anticipated mobile action game, FAU-G: Fearless And United Guards, have finally begun a month after the teaser was dropped on Twitter.
The much-awaited mobile game is developed by nCORE Games, a Bengaluru-based mobile games and interactive entertainment company, under the mentorship of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.
Even after the teaser was dropped on the occasion of Dussehra, the developers haven’t revealed much about the game.
Also Read: nCore Games’ FAU-G rated 16+ on Google Play Store, likely to have strong violence
PUBG Mobile fans create memes after FAU-G registrations officially begin on Google Play Store
In a tweet on 30th November, nCORE Games announced that pre-registrations for FAU-G have officially begun.
With the announcement of the pre-registrations, many PUBG Mobile fans have begun creating and sharing memes on Twitter and several other social media platforms.
How to pre-register for FAU-G on Google Play Store
Step 1: Open the pre-registration page of Google Play Store. You can also click this link to do the same.
Step 2: Click on the pre-register button. A dialog box will appear, prompting you to confirm your registration.
Step 3: Click on the OK button to confirm the registration.
Some players have been unable to pre-register for FAU-G as they encounter an error message when they click on the pre-registration link. The message reads:
"The device isn’t compatible."
The exact reason for this error is still unknown. Several players have taken to Twitter, tagging the developers and Vishal Gondal, in an attempt to receive a fix for this problem.
Also Read: Some players are unable to register for FAU-G as they receive "device isn’t compatible" error on Google Play StorePublished 01 Dec 2020, 11:00 IST