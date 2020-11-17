PUBG Mobile: Fans flood Twitter in anticipation of game's return to India

PUBG Mobile took over the mobile gaming space such that perhaps no other game in the past had done before. No longer were mobile gaming enthusiasts stuck playing half-baked ports or rudimentary platformers and endless runners.

For the first time in a while, fans could truly play console-level games such as PUBG on the comforts of their phones. It did not take too long for PUBG Mobile to transcend the boundaries of casual gaming onto competitive esports worldwide.

In India, PUBG Mobile was the catalyst for the birth of a booming gaming culture that saw the rise of many competitive mobile players and streamers. Broadcasting PUBG Mobile took off significantly, and the game was nothing short of a cultural phenomenon. However, its ban in India last month put a dampener on things.

But it now seems like the game has been green-lit for a return, and fans are incredibly excited.

PUBG Mobile: Excited fans take to Twitter ahead of game's return to India

Reactions have been overwhelmingly positive as PUBG Mobile has quite a large fanbase in the country.

Intezaar ho nhi rha..kab aayega PUBG Mobile India??



Waiting eagerly to welcome with great enthusiasm. Come soon pic.twitter.com/ANZ8X4Rebv — Amar (@amar_there) November 14, 2020

Advertisement

PUBG Mobile return to India could be announced as early as diwali



Me to my squad : pic.twitter.com/t99Bkwmt8S — Vrushil (@vruscasm07) November 8, 2020

#pubgmobileindia

Me Waiting For Release The Date Of Pubg Mobile in India. pic.twitter.com/qQiNClgCjp — SHizuka (@Memernitweetss) November 12, 2020

Gamers after watching the news about PUBG mobile India~ #pubgmobileindia pic.twitter.com/dW6tXuNop1 — Priyaaa (@kuchzyadahogya) November 12, 2020

Advertisement

* pubg mobile confirmed to be coming back in India *



My parents : pic.twitter.com/CxLC5axijN — The Man✨ (@itsUk__) November 13, 2020

The game had hit a brick wall a few months ago after the Indian Government elected to ban it, along with 119 other apps, for their ties to Chinese organizations. Krafton Inc has gone through a massive transformative period since, even severing ties with industry juggernaut Tencent Games for a re-launch in India.

PUBG Mobile will be receiving some changes specific to the Indian landscape, such as limiting playtime, default clothing, and change in the color of hit markers.

Also read: How to download additional resources via Lightweight Installation Function in PUBG Mobile: Step-by-step guide for beginners

The Indian PUBG Mobile audience is yet to make up their minds regarding these changes, and we will have to wait and see how they react once the game is finally out.

What is for sure is that PUBG Mobile players will finally be able to breathe a sigh of relief when the game does become available for download on the Google Play Store.