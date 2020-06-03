PUBG Mobile: Flying balloons part of Jungle Adventure mode

PUBG Mobile Jungle Mode

PUBG Mobile released a new Jungle Adventure mode today, which has created a buzz among its players. The officials confirmed the release of this new mode a few days ago via a tweet in which they also revealed its roll-out date.

Venture into the unknown! 🗺️



The Mysterious Jungle will open on 6/1! 👉 https://t.co/Bx8FZowap8 pic.twitter.com/rsF0GHL3uJ — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 30, 2020

The update has finally arrived globally and is available to download by navigating to the game. After downloading the Jungle Adventure mode update, you might be thinking about how to play it as there's no separate option available for it in the selection menu.

The new mode is a part of the Sanhok map. To play the mode in PUBG Mobile, players will have to play a classic match in the Sanhok map to test new additions of the update.

Flying Balloons in PUBG Mobile Jungle Mode

PUBG Mobile Flying Balloons

The main attraction of this new mode is definitely the exclusive flying balloons, which have just been introduced in the most recent patch. Using these balloons, players can fly into the sky and can even scout the surroundings. If one spots an enemy on the land, he can even encounter it by firing from the flying balloon.

These balloons look similar to hot air parachutes which can be ordinary seen at the beach. In PUBG Mobile,the balloons are in a mixture of red, blue and yellow colors with by a giant graffiti on them.

Jungle Food

Besides this, players will also find various types of food lying on the ground. After consuming it, players can experience mystical effects.

These effects vary according to the kind of food players will eat. But there is a catch in eating these jungle foods as they will either have positive effect or a negative effect on you. They can make you sick and you can lose some health.