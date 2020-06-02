PUBG Mobile Andy Character: All you need to know 

PUBG Mobile Andy Character Release Date, Price, Ability and more (Image Credits: Dragon Hunt Gaming)

PUBG Mobile players are eagerly waiting for the new character Andy to be added to the game. The announcement of Andy was done officially in the patch notes of PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update but there was no announcement regarding its release date.

The character has not arrived in the global update yet but most of the information regarding it has been leaked by the sources. Here are the complete details of Andy Character like its ability, story, release date, etc.

PUBG Mobile: Andy Character Ability

Andy Character Ability (Image Credits: Satya Gamer)

Andy is a male character and just like every other character in PUBG Mobile, he will be available in EvoGround mode, except for TDM Mode. His ability is to increase the speed of drawing and holstering guns.

The speed of the drawing and holstering of guns can be increased and the emotes, voice commands along with other features can be gained by leveling up the character to level 10.

PUBG Mobile: Andy Character Release Date

PUBG Mobile Andy Character Release Date (Image Credits: Avi Gaming)

The release date of the Andy Character is yet to be announced by the developers. Although, according to the leaks we can see Andy in June 2020 but the official announcement is yet to be made by PUBG Mobile.

Andy's Story and Price

Andy Character Story (Image Credits: Classified YT)

Andy is a magician and puppeteer, and his career ended due to an accident. To get his revenge, he taught himself to become a master of guns in a short period and tested his skills in combat.

According to the leaks, Andy Character can be unlocked using 1200 characters vouchers that can be collected in different events or by spending UC cash in the game. Once released, it can be unlocked by navigating to the character section in the game.

