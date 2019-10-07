PUBG Mobile: Four simple ways to identify hackers

PUBG Mobile's fair play and ban Notice

Tencent Games' top-grossing battle royale game, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' popularity is growing by every passing day and so are the number of hackers and cheaters in the game. With PUBG Mobile rolling out fair play and ban very often, here is how one can spot and report hackers within the game.

They don't die

When a player is getting shot multiple times on spots like the head or the torso and is still not getting knocked off, if not killed, they are possibly using a hack to keep themselves from dying. It is highly unlikely for any player, immaterial of their experience, to not die when they are repeatedly shot and it is thus quite easy to spot hackers who use the kill hack. It would be ideal to try taking a shot various times to be sure.

They can see or shoot through walls

Wall hackers use patches and malware to tweak the properties of walls within the game. That is, they can see through the walls or even shoot past them. If one finds a teammate gauging the exact location of an opponent while there are no footsteps heard and none seen on the mini-map, they are most likely to be hacking, given that they had no chances of knowing beforehand. If one gets shot even while hiding safely behind walls or inside a house, the opponent is perhaps a hacker. One could be sure of this post looking at the reviews of the kill while playing in arcade mode.

PUBG Mobile Wall Hack (Image: Kronten Gaming, YouTube)

How they pull off kills

Hackers can mostly pull off a tough kill with any weapon. If you spot an opponent or a teammate taking a kill from a relatively far distance using a gun that usually evokes minimal damage with almost no attachments, then, it is only pragmatic to gauge that the player is a hacker. This would especially be true if the hacker's killstreaks are unbelievably high.

They move very quickly

Speed hackers are very easily identifiable. They move much faster than one ever can and this might give them an unfair edge with an approaching zone. It is comparatively easier to spot teammates who are speed hackers since their movement could be tracked exactly on the map as well. While away from the play zone during a crucial part of the gameplay, if one notices that any of their teammates are suddenly inside the zone while one is knocked off outside the play zone given that the entire squad started off from the same place/time, the former is most likely a speed hacker

