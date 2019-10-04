PUBG Mobile: Weekly News Roundup

PUBG Mobile

Fans of Tencent Games' PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile version have been waiting for the 0.15.0 patch update ever since the launch of Royale Pass Season 9. PUBG Mobile has now begun teasing the contents of the update on their social media pages and most of what could be expected of the update is already known since a lot of players access the beta version.

Besides, PMIT 2019's last Group finals ought to take place this Sunday. Here's an overall news roundup of everything new with regards to PUBG Mobile this week.

What to expect from PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 patch update

PUBG Mobile's 0.15.0 patch update might bring about a host of additions and changes to the gameplay. New weapons including the Desert Eagle or the Deagle and Mp5K SMG, new features like crate animations and First Person Perspective in the training mode and a nerf to gas cans that will make them explode upon opening fire are most likely to roll out across various maps in the game.

Besides, a new gaming mode called the Payload Mode is highly likely to be introduced to the game. The mode will have various new weapons, respawn towers, vehicles and more.

Coming in Update 0.15.0, the BRDM-2 replaces the Armored UAZ and provides safety and security when racing to reach the zone line. Don't try to shoot the tires out on this amphibious vehicle, they're bulletproof! pic.twitter.com/LxEOd3zyXz — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) October 4, 2019

Click here to read about this in detail.

PUBG Mobile's The Walking Dead Board Game

The Walking Dead Boardgame is a limited time event marking the PUBG Mobile X TWD crossover with various missions to accomplish. The completion of the specified missions will give players The Walking Dead-themed weapon skins, motorcycle skins, and various in-game items.

Players will have to complete daily missions like logging in, killing a certain number of enemies in a certain mode of play, etc and earn fuel. The fuel thus garnered could be spent to choose vehicles and this will be pivotal for progressing in the board game. Click here to read about this in detail.

PUBG Mobile Dusshera Lucky Draw

PUBG Mobile Players could now stand a chance to win various in-game as well as off-game rewards through the Dusshera Lucky Draw under the time-limited events section. To earn a spin, players will have to complete certain missions that might include killing a certain number of enemies, playing with friends, etc.

Clicking on the event will redirect players to the spin page and they will be entitled to win various rewards.

PUBG Mobile Dusshera Lucky Draw

PMIT Group D Finals

The Group D finals of PMIT 2019 is set to happen at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, October 6, 2019. The Group D finals will see 20 teams competing against each other to get placed in the top four spots and earn a ticket to the finals.

The tournament will be live-streamed on PUBG Mobile India's official YouTube channel from 1:00 IST. The group finals will be cast in two languages, including Hindi and English by various casters. Click here to know more details about the Group D finals including teams that have qualified.

Follow Sportskeeda for more news on PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019, PUBG News and other eSports News.